Gardner Joins BIOM Pharmaceutical as Board Chairman
EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOM Pharmaceutical Corporation, an emerging biotech company focused on human microbiome technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas E. Gardner as Chairman of the BIOM Board of Directors.
With a career spanning over three decades in the pharmaceutical, medtech, and consumer health sectors, Tom brings diversified experience and expertise to BIOM. He has served in senior executive and board roles in multiple healthcare companies, including chairman, director, advisory board member, and CEO. He has also been an advisor to venture capital and private equity firms. Tom leverages strengths in strategy, leadership development, capital formation, and governance to grow shareholder value. He currently is senior advisor to Omeza Holdings (skin regenerative medicine) and advisor to Dandelion Science Corp (neurotechnology) and VisionaryFuture™ (venture studio).
Earlier, Tom was co-founder and CEO of KeyView Labs (cognitive health), founding chairman of IntegriChain (sold to Accel-KKR), chairman of MMIT (sold to Welsh Carson), CEO of Nucryst Pharmaceuticals (sold to Smith & Nephew), CEO of Songbird Hearing (sold to Procter & Gamble), CEO of Datamonitor (IPO on London Stock Exchange), CEO of Base Ten Systems (sold to Smiths Aerospace and ABB Group), CEO of Access Health (sold to HBOC, now part of McKesson), and CEO of IMS America (now part of IQVIA). Tom started in marketing positions at Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. Tom has also been active in the not-for-profit world. He is co-founder of the LEAD Program, an international cross-sector collaborative that focuses on developing high-potential youth of diverse backgrounds into high achievers and responsible leaders. He co-founded BRIDGE Angel Investors and has been a director of The Save A Leg Save A Life Foundation (SALSAL). Tom earned his B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from the University of St. Thomas (MN) and has been a guest lecturer at Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.
In his role as BIOM Board Chairman, Gardner will work closely with BIOM's leadership team to guide the company's strategic direction, foster innovation, and lead efforts to expand its global footprint. His deep understanding of the industry and proven track record in entrepreneurial ventures and executive
leadership make him a valuable addition to the company.
Commenting on this appointment, president and co-founder Vijitha Viv of BIOM stated, "We are delighted to welcome Tom to our team. His appointment marks a milestone in our journey towards continued excellence and innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector. With Tom’s leadership, we are confident that BIOM will make significant contributions to healthcare worldwide".
In joining the company, Gardner said, "I am enthused by the potential of BIOM and their promising pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare businesses backed by a patent-protected microbiome technology platform. BIOM is a company with a strong commitment to improving the lives of patients through the introduction of transformative therapies and innovative solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at BIOM and contributing to its continued success".
About BIOM Pharmaceutical Corporation:
BIOM is a pioneer in human microbiome technology dedicated to developing innovative therapies and solutions that address unmet health needs. This objective is at the heart of everything at BIOM, from early research and development to product development. With this goal in mind, BIOM has focused on
creating intellectual property to support true-to-label dietary supplements, personal care products for consumer healthcare, and two promising prescription product formulations. One of the Rx products is for treatment of the symptoms of Angelman’s Syndrome, an orphan indication. The second is an adjunctive therapy for lung cancer. BIOM has a strong IP portfolio and currently markets and distributes four consumer brands: BIOM Probiotics® for total gut health, VagiBiom® feminine care products, Probiomlyte probiotic electrolyte products, and LeanBiom® metabolic weight maintenance products.
For Media Inquiries:-
Eric Rueping
Biom Pharmaceutical Corporation
+1 941-552-8417
Eric@biompharma.com
