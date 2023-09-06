Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:15 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and hit the victim. The suspect then took the victim’s property, and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

