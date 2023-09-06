Chef Jazz Jazz Shares Easy-To-Follow Recipes in New Book
All her years of experience summarized in a comprehensive recipe book.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most complaints about recipe books are the overcomplicated food preparation and the inaccessibility of the ingredients used. Having taken this into account and incorporating it into her experiences, Chef Dulcia Alexander, better known as Chef Jazz Jazz, has polished her easy-to-follow recipe book, “Cooking with Jazz Jazz: Venture Into Vegan World.”
This book also proves that one need not break the bank to have access to healthy, well-balanced cuisine of different origins—Jamaican being the highlighted one. Chef Jazz Jazz also got readers covered in her new book, which is the fruit of the many years of practicing her passion. After graduating with Food and Beverage Management in college, she then decided to migrate to the US, where she pursued her passion for cooking. Upon staying in the industry for more than two decades, she acquired valuable skills that catapulted her from being a mom, then to a cook, and ultimately, to a chef.
Apart from the colorful photos that enliven the recipe book, readers will also get to know the vibrant and mouth-watering Jamaican ingredients that can potentially be used for the next meal. The author’s desire to consume all-natural food made her explore the other side of cooking. She experimented with growing her own fruits and vegetables to create her personal vegan dishes.
Indeed, Chef Jazz Jazz is making waves by sharing her recipes. Readers will surely appreciate how her recipes are so easy to follow. Get a hold of a copy now and start the journey to a balanced diet! Get to know more of chef-turned-author Dulcia Alexander on her website at www.cookingwithjazzjazz.com.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube