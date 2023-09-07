Community backs Run Myles Ahead youth mental health fundraiser
Run Myles Ahead event embodies the World Suicide Prevention Day theme of Creating Hope Through Action.
Mental health is a concern for every family and, as a family business, we are proud to be joining Myles Ahead in making a difference, being part of the solution and the broader conversation...”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Run Myles Ahead 5km walk and run will be held in the Toronto Beaches at Leuty Boathouse, Sunday 1st October, 10:00 am. This year’s event marks the fifth year the community has come together – virtually or ‘in real life’ – in support of Myles Ahead’s efforts to advance child and youth mental health and prevent suicide. With incredible collective support, this year's event embodies the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Action Through Hope".
— JP Kovac, Dealer Principal, Gyro Auto Group of Companies
Leslie Kulperger founded Myles Ahead as a national charity in 2019 in memory of her son, Myles, who died by suicide in 2018. Out of this tragedy, Leslie was compelled to create meaningful system-level change. Roughly 70 percent of mental health challenges begin during childhood or adolescence, yet services for this age group are limited. Since COVID, the number of young people experiencing mental health challenges has grown, with suicide remaining the leading cause of health-related death for Canadian youth. Of OECD nations, Canada has the third highest suicide rate for youth, with rates for Indigenous and Inuit youth five and 11 times higher. Leslie says: “We need more investment in early, appropriate, accessible, and continuous care. As an organization with lived experience, we are working with the government and partners to address treatment and service gaps. And we are equally focused on prevention, building greater awareness in the community and in the classroom so that students, parents, and teachers can talk about, and respond to, mental health issues in a caring environment where kids feel safe.”
Not only does the Run Myles Ahead event raise funds and awareness, but it also creates connections. “Initiated by family, friends and neighbours in Leslieville as a way to honour my son and support our mission, Run Myles Ahead follows the same route Myles would take with his beloved dog, Frida, from Ashbridges Bay along the Toronto Beach boardwalk.” For this year’s run, Leslie said they have been "blown away by the support of the local community: from pre-race fundraising events, students selling baked goods and lemonade, and contributions from local businesses. We are pleased to announce our three local corporate partners: major sponsor and Myles Ahead Mental Health Business Community Leader – Gyro Auto Group of Companies (Gyro Hyundai and Gyro Mazda), and Myles Ahead Mental Health Advocate sponsors: Michelle Walker & Team (Re/Max), and Flourish Health Services. "
As a long-time Mazda owner, and customer of the Gyro Mazda service centre in East York, Leslie’s thoughts of having to trade in her car prompted her to share her story with the company. Her Mazda had been a safe space: road trips and camping in Algonquin – these were special memories and times when challenges in school could fade away, and Leslie and Myles could talk and rejuvenate. Dealer Principal JP Kovac said: “With our connection to Leslie and Myles, Gyro Auto Group of Companies is thrilled to be part of this event, in support of a great cause. We know mental health concerns every family and, as a family business, we also know we can be part of the solution, and part of the broader conversation."
The Little Kitchen Academy, Bud’s Coffee, Breakwall BBQ & Smokehouse, DeClute Real Estate, The Richards Group, Fearless Meat, The Running Room, CAA Southeast Ontario, Black Canary Espresso, and Avling Brewery are among the local businesses contributing to the effort and providing great prizes.
Federal Member of Parliament for Leslieville Julie Dabrusin will take part in the run and the award ceremony for adult and child race winners, best fundraising team, and ‘Community Spirit Award’ recipients. All participants receive a Bamboo blend t-shirt and hemp tote bag with goodies. Raffle prizes include a kids’ cooking class with Little Kitchen Academy for those registered by 10th September and a local pub and café pack. Register today: https://mylesahead.ca/activities-events/.
Shelley Kulperger
Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health
+1 647-562-1371
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram