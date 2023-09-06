KALEN ALLEN, ELLEN CO-HOST, JOINS MS. TEXAS ELLIE AND TV INFLUENCER HILARY KENNEDY FOR YOU CAN LIVE AGAIN AWARDS GALA
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The stars are coming out for the 2023 You Can Live
Again Awards Gala, Friday, October 6, 2023 at AT&T Performing Arts Center @ Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St, Dallas, Tx. Red Carpet begans.
The popular social media dancers, the derricks, will perform at this exciting event! This star studded event will celebrate honorees, lee anne locken, dallas television, icon dale hansen among amazing.
This year’s honorees include stars of television and film, iconic sports figures, and top trendsetters in the fashion and beauty industries. This exciting event will be emcee’d by celebrity, actor, and radio host and formerly of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kalen Allen along with TV Host Hilary Kennedy and Miss Texas Ellie Breaux. Bravo television star LEEANNE LOCKEN will receive the Resilience Award the Inspire Award will be presented to award winning filmmaker and author
CHERYL POLOTE-WILLIAMSON.
Fashion icon and owner of J3Productions, WILLIE JOHNSON, III, will receive the Fashion Award, emerging designer ANNIA JENKINS has been named this year’s Courage Award recipient, television icon DALE HANSEN will receive the Sportscaster Legend Award and philanthropist and champion of the arts SUE LONCAR will be presented with the Charity Award.
Red Carpet begins at 5:30pm at this star studded event. This awards gala will convene at 7:00pm. “We are thrilled to recognize this amazing group of men and women who serve as inspiring examples in their communities of rising from despair to excelling in their respective fields and professions,” says founder Kertrina Dauway. “We are incredibly enthusiastic about this year’s gala as it combines personal growth experiences, entertainment and education, like never before. The energy and excitement that fills the room leaves attendees, speakers, performers and special guests reinvigorated and ready to LIVE AGAIN!”
Dauway created this awards gala to provide men and women from all walks of life and varied experiences a clear path to reclaiming their power and forging ahead beyond life’s difficulties and traumas. This is event is sponsored in part by Baylor Hospital.
Tickets are on sale now for the You Can Live Again Awards Gala @ www.youcanliveagain.net.
Early bird tickets are $89. VIP ticket are $149. To purchase tickets, become a vendor or for more information, visit www.youcanliveagain.net
ABOUT KERTRINA DAUWAY
You Can Live Again Founder Kertrina Dauway is an entrepreneur, author, publisher, producer, philanthropist and Fortune 100 award-winning sales consultant. She is also widely known and revered by her stage name Singer Lady Diamond under which moniker she has performed and served as Emcee of the House of Blues Gospel Brunch in Houston and Dallas.
Kertrina Dauway
Kertrina Dauway
YOU CAN LIVE AGAIN
+1 214-622-5755
info@youcanliveagain.net