Christian pop artist Spenser Olson Is Dropping His Latest Single, "How'd You Know," On Sept 8th
The single will be released alongside the label Studio Sixteen Music Group.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian music composer, songwriter, and talented singer Spenser Olson is all set to release his latest masterpiece, "How'd You Know," on Friday, September 8, 2023. The song will be available for audiences in Birmingham, AL and internationally on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. The song will be released with the label Studio Sixteen Music Group.
Spenser Olson is an American singer, songwriter, and producer renowned for his innovative approach to pop music and thought-provoking lyrics. With a career spanning back to 2013, his music has touched the hearts of listeners worldwide. As the founder of Studio Sixteen Music Group, Spenser is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent and producing impactful music that resonates with diverse audiences.
Like Spenser’s previous releases, the new single promises to touch the very core of humanity, taking listeners on a spiritual journey beyond the boundaries of faith. Emphasizing God’s oneness and profound knowledge, the song is a gentle reminder that God will never leave us.
"When writing this song, I reflected on the omnipresence of the Lord; he knows our wins, losses, struggles, all the way to our moments of joy and laughter - yet he will never leave us," shared Spenser.
Spenser had teased the song on social media, giving music enthusiasts and fans a taste of what’s to come. The hype the song has created is a testament to the loyal fan base Spenser has garnered across the globe.
Since his debut in 2013 to the release of his first full-length album, "Your Love for Us," in 2016, Spenser has captivated audiences and fans worldwide by bridging the gaps between genres and his thought-provoking lyrics. His first album received recognition in over 70 countries, introducing Spenser to international audiences. In 2022 & 2023, Spenser released his singles "Ur The One" and "All Those Lies", which left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans and music enthusiasts, leaving them hungry for more.
Starting his musical journey by learning musical instruments at the young age of just 3 years old, Spenser started composing and leading music at his local church by the age of 12. As he grew up, his love for music kept getting stronger, and he decided to pursue a full-time career in the music industry.
Spenser aims to nurture and aid young artists in producing impactful and inspiring music whilst supporting the growth of the Christian music genre.
Currently residing in Birmingham, USA, Spenser is engrossed in crafting soulful melodies and authoring heart-touching lyrics for his fans to produce art that connects deeply to the human spirit. His dedication to the Christian music genre and commitment to making a positive impact globally sets him apart as a rising star in the music industry.
