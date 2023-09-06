Creating Positive Economic Impact Through the NDVSB Program
The National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) programs provide diverse small businesses with opportunities for growth
The opportunity to be recognized and do business with the U.S. Army has been nothing short of game-changing for our company and the military family members we employ.”AUBURN HILLS, MI, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) Program has a mission to build stronger small businesses through technology and testament from some of its supplier partners bears out this success.
— Stephanie Brown, CEO/Founder, Rosie's Supply Corps
“A technology-enabled small business is more resilient and can compete for opportunities for growth in private and public sectors. NDVSB provides the technology and opportunities, but it is the small business that serves the customer and builds the relationship,” says David Saroli, CEO and Founder, ePS-NDVSB.
Under the NDVSB Program, small businesses engage with the Federal government via the NDVSB eMarketplace. Some suppliers have established federal customers but are still in recovery post-COVID and re-establishing their business. Gail Wojciechowski, President & CEO, The Office Group said, “Our partnership with NDVSB has been extremely valuable. Many businesses, small and large have been harshly and severely impacted due to the effects of the Pandemic over the last few years. Business through this channel enables buyers to make purchases with small businesses such as ours while also keeping business local. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to work with our Army customers through NDVSB.”
For most participating diverse small businesses, no matter their socioeconomic status, the NDVSB eMarketplace is their entry point into business with a federal customer. The purchases made within the NDVSB eMarketplace provide the small business with “past performance”, a key indicator used in evaluating the small business for future consideration in the acquisition process. Checking the box on “past performance” opens the door for more opportunity, which means more growth – growth that leads to hiring more staff, renting larger facilities, increasing income that supports other local businesses. The economic impact on a community casts a wide circle.
“Since our inclusion in the program, it has been a remarkable journey. The opportunity to collaborate and do business with various Army bases has been nothing short of extraordinary. Not only did this partnership enable us to understand the unique IT requirements of the Army better, but it also positioned us to be a preferred choice for many bases,” says Eugene B Green, Principal Consultant & President, EB Green Consulting DBA Clearscope Technology Solutions. “Economically, the impact on our IT reseller business has been profound. We've seen a tremendous surge in our sales volume, expanded our professional network, and, most importantly, felt a deepened sense of purpose in supporting the Army's IT endeavors. Our inclusion in this program has fortified our position in the NDVSB eMarketplace and has been instrumental in propelling our growth trajectory.”
One of the largest customers using the NDVSB eMarketplace today is the United States Army, under the program the Army calls “Army First Stop”. This puts every participating small business directly in line to become a supplier for this important Department of Defense customer. It is especially significant to those suppliers who have military experience themselves.
“Veterans Business Supply, Inc. (www.vbs.vet, VBS) is proud to be a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business owned by a US Army Veteran. VBS and its tactical supply division Veterans Tactical Supply (www.vts.vet, VTS) appreciates the opportunity to participate in the Army First Stop Program,“ shared Arthur N. Mabbett, Veteran: Major, MSC, USAR . “VBS believes that the Army program will provide enhanced opportunities for VBS-VTS to continue to serve the Elite American War Fighter as they fulfill their mission. These opportunities to serve are essential to the overall business success of VBS-VTS. Our mission is to provide the best possible commercial, industrial, and tactical gear products and services to our Nation’s military and first responders. It is an honor that my team and I are able to continue to serve this great nation.”
Not only does the NDVSB eMarketplace include products and services from Veteran-Owned businesses but military spouse-owned businesses are feeling the positive impact of participation. Stephanie Brown, CEO/Founder, Rosie's Supply Corps remarked, "As a certified military spouse-owned small business, having the opportunity to be recognized and do business with the U.S. Army has been nothing short of a game-changing for our company and the military family members we employ. For more than 20 years, I proudly supported my late husband's Navy career at the expense of my own. I raised our children, moved our family 11 times with the Navy, and built programs to strengthen our military families. As a widow with two boys, Rosie's Supply Corps allows us to continue that mission of support by providing our military community with the products they need and outstanding state-side customer support.”
NDVSB reflects upon the positive impact on the small business partners that it serves, and appreciates the gratitude expressed by the many diverse businesses who take advantage of the NDVSB Programs. “As a strong proponent of local purchasing, I know the value of purchasing from local businesses: it allows us to invest more back into our economy, keeping our tax bases strong! This program has allowed us to expand into the federal marketplace and support our army bases, allowing them to take care of what business they need to get the job done!” states Christina Powell, President/Owner, Pencil Cup Office Products, Inc. “Being a vendor in the eMarketplace allows for a feeling of pride, knowing we support our troops, just a small way of saying “thank you for your commitment and support to our nation, now let us serve you. We know the commitment of our government in supporting the blind and disabled, and are proud Ability One product providers, as well. With our government helping small, local businesses grow, we see our government “walking the walk” and standing beside us. Thank you again for this opportunity through the eMarketplace, and for the opportunity to support our Army bases.”
About NDVSB: The NDVSB Programs build capacity and resiliency with intention. Our mission is to build stronger diverse small businesses through technology that automates and streamlines business processes, providing increased revenue opportunities and scalability to compete within large private enterprise and public sector accounts. We provide technology, ongoing support, and guidance to small businesses to help them grow.
