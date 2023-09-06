Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

E-mail: emartins@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 6, 2023

Nevada Division of Insurance Recovers Over $6.1 Million for Nevadans in 2023

Carson City, NV – Today, the Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) announced it recovered over $6.1 million for Nevada consumers in Fiscal Year 2023.

The Division’s Consumer Services and Enforcement teams investigate thousands of consumer complaints each year; and in many cases help to settle claim disputes and recover monies rightfully owed to policyholders from their insurance company.

“Our team of highly trained insurance professionals are here to help answer questions, explain your rights and advocate for consumers when they have an issue with their insurance company,” said Commissioner Scott Kipper. “As Nevada’s insurance regulator, our job is to make sure insurance companies are providing the services and benefits they have promised to their policyholders. These recovery numbers show the Division’s continued commitment to protecting Nevada’s consumers.”

Consumers that have questions or complaints about any of the following types of insurance products are urged to contact the Division: auto, home, health, life, commercial, service warranty, title, workers' compensation, surety bonds, or bail bonds.

To contact the Nevada Division of Insurance please call (775) 687-0700 (Northern Nevada); (702) 486-4009 (Southern Nevada); Toll-Free (888) 872-3234; or email cscc@doi.nv.gov. To file a complaint online, visit doi.nv.gov/Consumers/File-A-Complaint/.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

