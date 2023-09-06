Oscar Munoz and Consequent Consulting Form Partnership
Firm helps executives operationalize Turnaround Time, focusing on leadership alignment, strategic planning, project execution, and change managementATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar Munoz, author of the best-selling book Turnaround Time and former CEO of United Airlines, has announced a new partnership with Consequent Consulting, a firm that specializes in business transformation initiatives using Turnaround Time tools and principles. The book has received rave reviews from critics and readers alike, and has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNBC.
Consequent Consulting has worked with Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years, helping them with leadership alignment, strategic planning, project execution, and change management. The new partnership operationalizes Munoz's insights from Turnaround Time, as well as Consequent Consulting's expertise and execution methodologies, to help teams quickly rethink and transform their organizational capabilities in today’s rapidly changing digital world.
Munoz said: “After a two-decade relationship with Consequent as a client, I am thrilled to join forces. The firm shares my vision and values for business transformation and has successfully operationalized Turnaround Time insights to make these groundbreaking capabilities easily accessible for every company. With Consequent, Turnaround Time is not just a book, it is a mindset and capability that can help every organization navigate more successfully in today’s complex and uncertain world."
Jack Bergstrand and Alan Kisling of Consequent Consulting said: "We are very excited to be able to help clients in new ways by joining forces with Oscar, one of the most respected and admired leaders in the business world. His book Turnaround Time is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn from his remarkable journey. We are excited to bring his wisdom and experience to clients in tangible ways, to help them plan and implement their strategic initiatives better, faster, and less expensively than they can with traditional consulting firms."
