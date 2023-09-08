Open Letter to POTUS Biden—A Warm Welcome to India and Suggestions for a Successful G20 Meeting
Recent reports in Lancet Magazine pointed out that we can save 50% or more of those dying today by practicing the Best Cure Total Health System.[1]”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies, arrived in the U.S. in June 1972 as a Landed Immigrant and is now an American citizen. Having lived in the Washington, DC area for 51 years, and as an Indo-American, he has keenly observed the ebbs and flows of the relationship between India and the United States.
Since the Independence of India in 1947—nearly 76 years ago—there has been a progression of the warming of the relationship between India, the most populous Democratic country, and the U.S., the pillar of global security, stability, democratic values, and freedom for all. The U.S. has increasingly come to value the importance and significance of a stronger bond with India for both countries' mutual security and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi, to his credit, upon becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014, recognized the importance of a close relationship with the U.S. and began to court every President since then—President Barack Obama, President Trump, and now President Biden. All three Presidents too recognized the huge significance and importance of a close relationship with India.
Today, India and the U.S. have come full circle in recognizing the important benefits of this strong and ever-lasting partnership. During PM Modi’s first State visit and second address to the Joint Session of Congress, the U.S. and Indian governments reiterated this strong bond of friendship and partnership for global peace and prosperity.
Please join Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran in hoping the members of the G20 will also address: (1) Launching the Global War on Cancer, (2) Establishing a new Global Healthcare Delivery System—in place of the current Global Disease Care System—which focuses on Prevention, Early Detection, and Effective Treatment for Total Cure, a Best Cure Total Health System, (3) A free trade agreement, (4) Expanding joint collaboration in Defense/Industry/Military Exercises, (5) Production in India by licensing U.S. Military Technology, (6) Education, (7) Green Energy including Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SNNRs), (8) Healthcare, (9) Space exploration/satellite launching initiatives and, (10) Expansion of student and skilled labor/scientists Visas to Indian citizens, etc.
Reference:
1. https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0140-6736%2898%2990329-4
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
