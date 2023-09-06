Benevira Delivers Breakthrough Investor Presentation at The New York Venture Summit
Developing sustainable antiviral treatments for global protection against infection”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benevira recently became one of 200 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation slot at the 23rd annual New York Venture Summit. The New York-based event connects founders of the hottest venture backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.
— Benevira
The New York Venture Summit, presented by youngStartup Ventures, is the premier industry gathering showcasing Top Innovators. With thousands of attendees each year and over 150 featured investors per summit with over $250B under management, The New York Venture Summit is the event where significant deals are made. For Benevira, it is a rare opportunity to connect with investors, share their vision, and secure the funding they need to continue their important work.
“Benevira is thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event and look forward to sharing high level data from our pre-clinical and in vitro studies for our self-administration broad spectrum antiviral finished product,” notes Patricia Kitchen, Benevira’s CEO. “As one of the small number of companies selected to present at this summit, it is an exciting opportunity for us.”
The New York Venture Summit accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors. The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital. Companies looking to secure series A-C funding for $2-30M are eligible for the Top Innovators Program, while seed stage companies can apply for the Seed Pitchfest Program.
---
To learn more about Benevira, visit www.benevira.com.
Patricia Kitchen
Benevira Inc.
+1 315-439-7547
info@benevira.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn