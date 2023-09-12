From Battlefield to Storefront: The Inspiring Success Story of Tygart Valley Supply
Josh and Shawntra Raschella believe in two things: service and community. This led Josh, with a military background, to open Tygart Valley Supply along the Tygart Valley Riverbanks in Belington, West Virginia. They specialize in providing retail hardware, animal feed, seasonal, and home supplies to the local community. They strongly support first responders, the military, and police. Josh's goal for the business is to combine a small-town store feel with modern approaches while still maintaining their family-oriented customer service.
— Josh Raschella
Answering The Call To Serve in a New Way
Josh Raschella’s roots are in service, having started as a supply sergeant in the military. His role was crucial: ensuring fellow soldiers had necessary supplies for their missions. He didn’t know then that this experience would lay the foundation for Tygart Valley Supply.
Overcoming the Tech Challenge: A Journey to Digital Excellence
While Josh excelled in supply and service, the technological aspect of business posed a new challenge. With decades of military experience, technology was unfamiliar. The Raschellas found guidance in New Media Retailer. The journey from tech novice to proficiency was supported by the agency’s expertise. New Media Retailer’s affordable solutions stood out, making it a perfect fit for Tygart Valley Supply’s needs.
Staying Ahead of their Competitors and Building a New Improved Website
Josh recognized the significance of staying ahead of the competition, but he also understood the value of taking a strategic approach to building a website and establishing an online presence. He did not want to jump in and use a huge budget on their website and marketing until he saw potential customers searching for them. Josh appreciated the well-timed launch of their upgraded website, and he commended New Media Retailer for keeping him consistently updated. On several occasions, he reached out to his dedicated marketing specialist to discuss changes, and he was highly impressed by her swift response time and efficient turnaround for updates.
A Balancing Act: Military Commitment and Business Vision
Josh Raschella’s military commitment is strong, leaving Shawntra, his wife and business partner, to handle Tygart Valley Supply’s day-to-day operations. Despite challenges, their persistence paid off, seen in positive engagement on their Facebook page after unveiling their updated website. The interplay between military duty and entrepreneurial spirit serves as an inspiration to others aiming to make their mark in the business world. Their website goals are to eventually transition to e-commerce in the future. They want to have a website where customers can physically order online for convenience, pick up at the store, and eventually get into delivery 1-2 days per week.
