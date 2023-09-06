LycheeAI to Be Renamed Archimedes: Architecting Web3 AI Innovation with Focus on Context-Specific Solutions

LycheeAI has emerged as a transformative force. Rather than replacing conventional language models, LycheeAI assumes a unique role as a manager, orchestrating other Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver groundbreaking capabilities within the realm of We

LycheeAI, seamlessly integrated with Reactor, demonstrates distinctive competence. It acts as a proficient facilitator, leveraging the strengths of GPT’s language proficiency and harnessing the context-driven approach of its serialization-rooted strategy.

LycheeAI enables the generation of code suggestions that seamlessly align with specific contexts. This capability enhances the development process and contributes to debugging, even enabling the autonomous creation of Smart Contracts tailored to the intri

Given LycheeAI’s new applications and its focus within the Web3 space, we are renaming this technology to more closely align with ARC’s business, reach, and depth of capabilities as Archimedes.