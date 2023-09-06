EU launches €5.5 million call in Moldova to support civil society organisations

The European Union in Moldova has announced a call for projects aiming to develop and strengthen the capacity of civil society of the Republic of Moldova. The total budget of the competition is €5.5 million.

Support will be given to projects in the following areas:

Participation in political dialogue at the national level, implementation and monitoring of development plans and programmes of the European Union and national authorities;

Promotion of gender equality and youth involvement;

Improving communication between civil society and citizens and the authorities in areas such as local politics, security, and migration.

Depending on the lot, the CSOs can request grant amounts reaching €3 mln, €2 mln, or €500,000.

Actions must take place in the Republic of Moldova, including in the Transnistrian region.

The deadline for applications is 23 October.

The EU Delegation to Moldova will organise an information session on 22 September in Chisinau. Should you be interested in this session, please send an email by 15 September 2023 COB to the EU Delegation to Moldova.

