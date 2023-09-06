Cooler Screens Named 2023 Digiday Technology Awards Winner for ‘Best In-Store Technology’
This recognition highlights the in-store technologies that are enhancing the retail experienceCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens, the technology company powering the in-store retail media revolution, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards for the "Best In-Store Technology" category. The Digiday Technology Awards celebrate the technology that is modernizing media and marketing.
The award recognizes Cooler Screens' innovative retail media and merchandising platform, One Store One Platform, which can be deployed in a variety of physical store environments. Cooler Screens' technology creates an enhanced in-store digital experience for consumers through AI-enabled smart screens, while creating a unique opportunity for brands to engage consumers at the point of decision. The smart screens and their content adapt to shopper’s behavior and data-driven context without using personal information to preserve privacy.
“We are honored to be named the winner of the best in-store technology category in the Digiday Technology Awards. Through our AI-enabled technology, we empower retailers to unlock the full value of in-store media, seamlessly connecting brands with consumers at key moments in the path to purchase,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO of Cooler Screens. “This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a superior in-store consumer experience that customers deserve.”
Cooler Screens' One Store One Platform allows retailers to convert their brick-and-mortar locations into technologically advanced 'smart stores.' This transformation is achieved by harnessing real-time data and signals integrated into AI-enabled merchandising and media solutions, resulting in a seamless, relevant consumer experience.
As the leading retail media and merchandising platform, Cooler Screens' technology is utilized by an increasing number of retailers including Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's Get Go, Chevron, and others. Cooler Screens has recently expanded its presence within Kroger, with plans to deploy its smart screen technology across 500 additional stores.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company’s AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
