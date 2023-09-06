The Makers of STAAR MASTER® to Release a New Interactive Digital Learning Platform
STAAR MASTER®, a trusted brand offering rigorous content for recovery, growth, and mastery of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) assessed on the annual STAAR® exam, has evolved into an innovative and engaging digital platform known as STAAR MASTER® Interactive.
STAAR MASTER® Interactive provides teachers access to highly specialized student performance reports, with auto-scoring analysis at the individual or classroom level. This data includes metacognitive data where students report their levels of confidence in their learning, resulting in a robust "instructional radar" that teachers in Texas have never had at their command—before now.
"Texas students begin their test-taking journey early, beginning in the third grade," explained Mary Jo Eldridge, the CEO of ECS Learning Systems. "Because of this, they need a responsive environment for authentic practice that builds confidence as they grow and learn. Teachers are asking us for innovative tools that help bring out their brilliance. We thought there was no better way than to make STAAR MASTER® truly come to life and give teachers exactly what they need to drive academic performance."
Previously known for its print materials, STAAR MASTER® Interactive is now available to Texas schools in Grades 3 through 8 for Math and Reading Language Arts, with a Spanish-language version available in these two content areas for Grades 3 through 5. Its unique combination of STAAR MASTER® items and passages, customizable assignments, student-friendly tools, teacher-facing diagnostics, and built-in learner accommodations make STAAR MASTER® Interactive the clear choice for teachers in Texas to address the needs of every learner.
"This new solution brings our print products to life and will support the natural abilities of educators," said Will Fox, Vice President of Marketing. "I can't think of a better way for teachers to help students feel more prepared for the STAAR® than providing them with a learning tool that mirrors the STAAR® experience, down to the new item types students will encounter in the spring. It's an evolution of our goal to offer year-round supplemental instruction and practice."
Designed from feedback collected from Texas educators, the new STAAR MASTER® Interactive will provide teachers with intuitive control and customization over the student learning experience. Teachers can create assignments according to the complexity of content required for adequate challenge, while selecting a quantity of items ideal for meeting personalized learning goals. Built-in accommodations and learner-facing enhancement tools such as audio guidance, highlighting, and note-taking emulate the actual STAAR® to the extent possible while providing accessibility leverage for students with diverse needs.
"What I like best," Eldridge added, "is that it's still the reliable content designed by Texas teachers for Texas students. It's got everything you want and nothing you don't."
For more information about ECS Learning Systems' STAAR MASTER® digital resources, which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds, visit www.staarmaster.com. Stay connected with STAAR MASTER® on social media through Instagram at STAARMASTER_2023, Twitter (X) at @STAARMASTER, Facebook at www.facebook.com/STAARMASTER and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ecslearn.
About ECS Learning Systems
ECS Learning Systems develops supplemental and blended learning solutions under the brand STAAR MASTER® to help students in Grades K–12 achieve academic success and master state standards. Now celebrating its 41st Anniversary, ECS Learning Systems is guided by the belief that "Confidence is the Catalyst." Serving over 300,000 students each year, STAAR MASTER®'s quality and rigor are trusted and widely recognized among Texas educators. As the "experts' experts," ECS works directly with state agencies and publishers to ensure all content is standards-aligned and of the highest quality possible before Texas students see it.
