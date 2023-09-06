Big Comic Art showcasing in Korea
The Big Comic Art collection was one of the first digitally native art collections of the internet. Showcased by NFTNOWSEOUL, KOREA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO:
The Artist known as BIG COMIC started one of the very first digitally native art collections of the internet that helped spark a cultural and technological revolution.
Today the artwork by the artist has amassed a global following with several artworks selling on the secondary market and some pieces evaluated in the millions by the collection's collectors: The collection contains some of the very first real world paintings linked, connected and living on the blockchain. It's been called art that "resonates with us all," "a culture mash" and a "wild ride through memes."
WHAT:
The world is beginning to wake up to the fact that original artwork on the blockchain (utilizing NFT technology) were not a passing fad when it comes to the original artists who helped start a new cultural revolution in art and technology across the world.
These are the so called "comics" helped to create that revolution. The BIG Comic Art collection is now showcasing alongside other top artists in the world This week in Seoul, Korea at The Gateway hosted by NFTNOW which partnered with Christies, Adidas, Korea Blockchain Week and other world-class companies. The groundbreaking show includes other amazing leading artists and creatives from around the world including Ack, Aliabbas, All Seeing Senca, Beeple, Dave Krugman, Deekay, Driftershoots, Emi Kusano, Grant Yun, IX Shells, J.N. Silva, Krisa Kim, Sam Spratt, Tyler Hobbs and more.
In addition to the art release, BIGCOMICART is also the subject of an upcoming documentary film that explores the origins of collectible digital art on the internet and the misfit artists who started it all. The film provides an intimate look at BIGCOMICART's creative process and the impact they have had on the contemporary art world, alongside many other brilliant artists and creators across the world. The documentary is being produced by Dan Sickles and NewHere.xyz
WHEN and WHERE:
SFactory, Seongdong-gu, Yeonmujang 15-gil, Seoul, KR
Start Date: Sep 7th, 2023 12 PM
End Date: Sep 8th, 2023 7 PM
ABOUT:
The Big Comic Art collection was one of the very first handful of original "web3" projects that has explored the implications, possibilities and implementation of art on the blockchain. It has turned into one of the most cutting-edge art collections available today. The work uses thought provoking imagery with humor on our collective human condition, and is collected independently in over 100+ countries utilizing the Ethereum blockchain and a paintbrush. It is now a world-renown collection of art in a short span of 5 years, with recent exhibitions in Miami, New York and Milan.
Ha-eun Jiah
CRYPTOARTS.ORG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok