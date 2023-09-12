Revolutionizing the Industry with Sustainable Practices and Premium Health and Wellness Products

The bee collects honey from flowers in such a way as to do the least damage or destruction to them, and he leaves them whole, undamaged, and fresh, just as he found them.” — Saint Francis de Sales

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather By Partners with Nutrific for Ground-breaking Entry into the $1 billion US Manuka Honey Market, Revolutionizing the Industry with Sustainable Practices and Premium Health and Wellness Products

Nutrific is pleased to announce that it is a nominated exclusive distributor for Gather By's comprehensive range of high-quality Australian medicinal and therapeutic Manuka honeys for the North American market. Nutrific has also been invited to collaborate with Prof Marc Cohen, Gather By’s Director of Research and Product Development and contribute towards the formulation process involving novel natural extracts to be infused into new ranges of exciting, ‘first to market’ Manuka products, scheduled for US market entry in early 2024.

Gather By, a leading Australian Manuka honey producer, is equally excited to announce its entry with GenBio/Nutrific for the very first time into the US market. Gather By, established in 2014, produces and sells its high-quality Manuka products in Australia and is a significant exporter.

Gather By’s business model is based on a self-sustaining ecosystem, whereby the more honey sold, the more multi-variety Manuka bushes are subsequently planted to meet global demand; the company is not just producing Manuka honey but also contributing to the environment and the local communities in Australia. Achieved through nearly a decade of science-backed research and development, the company's unique business model sets it apart from traditional monoculture production, providing consumers with world-premium honey with exceptional health benefits. Gather By’s honey comes from pristine, biodiverse plantings that provide flowering and nectar production from early spring to late summer versus conventional honey production that transports bees to monoculture plantings with flowering periods of only around 4 weeks.

The company produces high-end medicinal and therapeutic honey from multiple varieties of the Australian native Leptospermum bush (Manuka bush) that contains high levels of dihydroxyacetone (DHA) which converts to methylglyoxal (MGO), measured in mg/kg in the honey, it’s main antibacterial compound.

Working with local, specialized beekeepers, Gather By is proud to include in its US portfolio medicinal honey range from MGO 500 to MGO 2,000+, Manuka medical grade honey range, initially available in the USA market, has numerous health benefits. The honey is highly effective in wound healing, digestive health, sore throat infections, and overall immune system support. The high MGO levels in Gather By's Manuka honey make it one of the most potent and effective products on the market.

Gather By’s product categories include food, health, sports performance, medicinal, therapeutic, beauty, wellness, and veterinary. The company’s rigorous quality control measures are integral to producing the highest quality Manuka honey.

Every batch is subjected to MGO, DHA, and purity testing to ensure that it meets the highest standards for purity and potency. Gather By also provides complete batch traceability from hive to home, allowing customers to trace the origin of their honey and ensuring transparency throughout the production process. The honey is cold extracted and is free of pesticides, antibiotics, and contaminants. Each batch is tested for MGO levels, ensuring consistency and purity. The company also implements strict batch traceability protocols, allowing for complete transparency and peace of mind for consumers.

Gather By's entry into the US market is an exciting development for the Manuka honey industry. The company's commitment to sustainability, rigorous quality control, and exceptional innovative products make it a leader in the industry.

With the market for Manuka honey products continuing to grow, Gather By is well-positioned, through its exclusive US distributor, Nutrific, to secure world-premium products in the US market. The market potential for Manuka honey products is significant, with a projected global market value of $1.4 billion by 2028. Gather By's unique business model and high-quality product make it well-positioned to capture a significant share of this market.

About GenBio, Inc.

GenBio, Inc. https://genbioinc.com/ aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods, and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

About Nutrific https://nutrific.us is a US-based natural healthcare research company in the field of natural extracts and their impact on human health.

We develop, research, and design bespoke natural healthcare extracts for clients that may confer powerful health benefits. Most of our approved extracts demonstrate bioavailability and photoactivity and contain phytochemicals that have health benefits. We can formulate new potent natural bioactive extracts into gummies, lozenges, herbal pills, oils, drinks, and powders. We can also infuse certain extracts into existing formulas and can in certain cases create more powerful synergistic effects. This has recently been demonstrated in the repurposing of drugs here in the

USA.

