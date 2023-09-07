Radiology solutions specialist OpenRad integrates Augnito Voice Services into its cloud-based reporting platform.
Augnito voice-driven transcription capabilities integrated into OpenRad's Cloud provides users with increased efficiency, functionality and accurate workflows.
Augnito voice-driven AI transcription capabilities integrated into OpenRad's Cloud provides users with increased efficiency, functionality and accurate workflows.

With Augnito voice-driven AI transcription capabilities now integrated into the OpenRad Cloud (by Biotronics3D), its English speaking users will benefit from the increased efficiency and functionality that Augnito's native speech reporting offers.
— Brian Plackis Cheng, CEO of OpenRad
Scribetech today announced the successful integration of Augnito Voice Services™, an AI-powered voice-driven speech recognition API/SDK, into OpenRad Cloud (by Biotronics3D) – a remote radiology reporting platform.
OpenRad is a supplier of innovative radiology solutions for static and mobile diagnostic imaging centres worldwide, empowering healthcare professionals and the wider clinical research community with fully digitalised workflow processes that connect people, technology, and data.
Augnito is a secure and portable clinical speech recognition suite that offers medical professionals highly accurate, fast, effortless ways to dictate and transcribe live clinical data, on any mobile or desktop device – without the need for typing or outsourced services. For integrators and systems developers, Augnito delivers effective speech-enablement and voice-driven capability to many applications and clinical systems.
With the Augnito Voice Services API/SDK integrated into the cloud-based reporting platform, OpenRad can assist a severely understaffed and overworked profession with time-saving, highly accurate speech recognition technology. The combined solution means radiologists can accommodate increasing workloads and ever-expanding levels of diagnostic reporting from wherever they have an internet connection.
By speech-enabling the OpenRad Cloud reporting solution, Augnito delivers enhanced value, increased efficiency, and clinical data accuracy to OpenRad’s thousands of reporters. As well as making workloads more manageable, this also positively impacts the patient journey – from diagnosis to hospital stays – with an improved more seamless continuum of care.
OpenRad has also selected to add Augnito Spectra as a standalone “off the shelf” speech recognition product to its solution offering. The two Augnito products address multiple technology challenges previously experienced by OpenRad reporters. Many of these issues were the result of legacy non-interoperable products that are effective in isolation, but do not work so well together as one cohesive workflow.
Shiraz Austin, Managing Director at Scribetech (UK) Ltd and Co-Founder of Augnito stated: “Augnito is a disruptive innovation technology that carries Scribetech’s commitment to data accuracy along with our strong 20+ year heritage of delivering digital dictation solutions and transcription services to the NHS. It brings speech recognition to the clinical healthcare professionals who need it the most, alleviating clinical risk, cutting costs, and avoiding difficult and time-consuming upgrades on legacy systems.”
“In the UK, we look to provide Augnito speech recognition through a highly selective network of best in breed partners that share our approach to developing solutions that embrace AI innovation to enhance healthcare intelligence. OpenRad solidifies this strategy.”
“Augnito will augment the existing support and reporting benefits that our cloud-based reporting platform offers radiologists in the public and private healthcare system across the UK and English-speaking countries. This integration enables OpenRad to expand on its mission to transform healthcare through an open diagnostic network. At OpenRad we put patient outcomes first by speeding up clinical decision-making through the seamless connection and collaboration of healthcare experts, imaging providers, referrers, and their patients.” stated Brian Plackis Cheng, CEO of OpenRad.
Notes to editors
About Scribetech (UK) Ltd and Augnito
Scribetech (UK) Ltd is a clinical solutions innovator and official distributor of Augnito products in the UK and Ireland. The company co-developed Augnito with its sister company Augnito India Private Ltd fusing 20 years of highly accurate and secure transcription and digital dictation services to the NHS, speech-to-text, and clinical coding solutions for the healthcare sector, and its own Deep Neural Network speech recognition engine with advanced voice AI technology. Augnito provides a secure, cloud-based, voice-driven AI clinical speech recognition product suite, offering fast, easy ways to capture live clinical data on any device with 99% accuracy, support for multiple medical specialities, and no need for voice profile training. Augnito brings cost effective, seamless speech recognition to daily workflows and third-party clinical systems, quickly turning medical information into documentation that makes healthcare intelligence compliant and accessible where it is needed. Visit www.scribetech.co.uk for more details.
About OpenRad
Founded in 2021 and based in London and Berlin, OpenRad delivers innovative radiology solutions for static and mobile diagnostic imaging centres worldwide. OpenRad aims to empower healthcare professionals and the wider research community by connecting people, technology, and data.
By combining the intelligent products and services of previously acquired Biotronics3D and Visbion, OpenRad can fully digitalise the workflow processes within the radiological diagnostic sphere. Its zero footprint SaaS based solutions speed up implementation, increase centre utilisation, provide remote access, and reduce cost of ownership. Visit www.openrad.com for further information.
