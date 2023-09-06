SI- Saudi Arabia, Honiara bilateral.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP and His Excellency, Mr. Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had a brief bilateral meeting in Honiara this afternoon.

Prime Minister Sogavare and a number of his senior cabinet Minister welcomed the opportunity for further engagement, reinforcing current partnership in mutual areas of interest and cooperation.

PM Sogavare acknowledge Saudi’s contribution of USD 19 million towards the Pacific Games where USD $12 million is for the ‘Sports Legacy Haus’ for the 26 Sports Federations, USD $5 million for 2023 Pacific Games Support, and USD $2 million for Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation to assist in broadcasting the Games.

The Prime Minister also propose a draft MOU with Saudi Arabia on exemption of entry visa requirements for citizens of both countries.

PM Sogavare also flagged the country’s keenness to forge partnerships in the area of tourism- a follow up from what was discussed during his high-level visit to Saudi.

The Prime Minister reiterated to Minister Khateeb, Solomon Islands firm support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al Khateeb meanwhile, congratulates Solomon Islands preparations to host the November Pacific Games. He adds, Saudi Arabia is proud to contribute towards a national project that will drive lasting benefits.

The largest economy in the Middle East, reaffirmed its commitment to support Solomon Islands in the areas of energy, investment, climate change, tourism and other investment opportunities.

His Excellency Mr. Khateeb, further extended an invitation to the government to attend a tourism meeting in Saudi Arabia later in the month.

In terms of its foreign Policy, Saudi Arabia is in the business of increasing peaceful foreign engagements with Solomon Islands and other nations in improving common humanitarian good, extending a hand of friendship and ensuring optimal utilisation of resources for cooperation.

H.E khateeb stated, Saudi Arabia and Solomon Islands have common views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, such as the effects of climate change.

Saudi takes a lead role in addressing environmental issues, including pollution, biodiversity loss and reducing carbon emissions.

Ends///.

PM Press Sec