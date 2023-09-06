Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $4.1 Million in Grants to Support Mental Health Among Young Children
Organization
Cities/Towns Served
Award Amount
Behavioral Health Network, Inc.
Adams, Agawam, Alford, Amherst, Ashfield, Athol, Becket, Belchertown, Bernardston, Blandford, Buckland, Charlemont, Cheshire, Chester, Chesterfield, Chicopee, Clarksburg, Colrain, Conway, Cummington, Dalton, Deerfield, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Egremont, Erving, Florida, Gill, Goshen, Granby, Granville, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hadley, Hampden, Hancock, Hatfield, Hawley, Heath, Hinsdale, Holyoke, Huntington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Leverett, Leyden, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Middlefield, Monroe, Monson, Montague, Monterey, Montgomery, Mount Washington, New Ashford, New Marlborough, New Salem, North Adams, Northampton, Northfield, Orange, Otis, Palmer, Pelham, Peru, Petersham, Phillipston, Pittsfield, Plainfield, Richmond, Rowe, Royalston, Russell, Sandisfield, Savoy, Sheffield, Shelburne, Shutesbury, South Hadley, Southampton, Southwick, Springfield, Stockbridge, Sunderland, Tolland, Tyringham, Ware, Warwick, Washington, Wendell, West Springfield, West Stockbridge, Westfield, Westhampton, Whately, Wilbraham, Williamsburg, Williamstown, Windsor, Worthington
$772,706
Community Health Link, Inc.
Ashburnham, Ashby, Auburn, Ayer, Barre, Bellingham, Berlin, Blackstone, Bolton, Boylston, Brimfield, Brookfield, Charlton, Clinton, Douglas, Dudley, East Brookfield, Fitchburg, Franklin, Gardner, Grafton, Groton, Hardwick, Harvard, Holden, Holland, Hopedale, Hubbardston, Lancaster, Leicester, Leominster, Lunenburg, Medway, Mendon, Milford, Millbury, Millville, New Braintree, North Brookfield, Northbridge, Oakham, Oxford, Paxton, Pepperell, Princeton, Rutland, Shirley, Shrewsbury, Southbridge, Spencer, Sterling, Sturbridge, Sutton, Templeton, Townsend, Upton, Uxbridge, Wales, Warren, Webster, West Boylston, West Brookfield, Westminster, Winchendon, Worcester
$602,242
Enable, Inc.
Acton, Arlington, Ashland, Belmont, Boxboro, Canton, Dover, Foxborough, Framingham, Hingham, Holliston, Hopkinton, Hudson, Concord, Marlborough, Maynard, Medfield, Millis, Littleton, Natick, Newton, Norfolk, Northborough, Norwell, Norwood, Plainville, Scituate, Sharon, Sherborn, Southborough, Stow, Sudbury, Walpole, Watertown, Wayland, Westborough, Westwood, Wrentham
$457,994
Justice Resource Institute, Inc.
Abington, Acushnet, Aquinnah, Attleboro, Avon, Barnstable, Berkley, Bourne, Brewster, Bridgewater, Brockton, Carver, Chatham, Chilmark, Dartmouth, Dennis, Dighton, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Eastham, Easton, Edgartown, Fairhaven, Fall River, Falmouth, Freetown, Gosnold, Halifax, Hanover, Hanson, Harwich, Holbrook, Kingston, Lakeville, Mansfield, Marion, Marshfield, Mashpee, Mattapoisett, Middleborough, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Attleborough, Norton, Oak Bluffs, Orleans, Pembroke, Plymouth, Plympton, Provincetown, Raynham, Rehoboth, Rochester, Rockland, Sandwich, Seekonk, Somerset, Stoughton, Swansea, Taunton, Tisbury, Truro, Wareham, Wellfleet, West Bridgewater, West Tisbury, Westport, Whitman, Yarmouth
$744,340
Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children
Amesbury, Andover, Bedford, Beverly, Billerica, Burlington, Carlisle, Chelmsford, Boxford, Danvers, Dracut, Dunstable, Essex, Everett, Georgetown, Gloucester, Groveland, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lawrence, Lexington, Lincoln, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Malden, Manchester, Marblehead, Medford, Melrose, Merrimac, Methuen, Middleton, Nahant, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, North Reading, Peabody, Reading, Rockport, Rowley, Salem, Salisbury, Saugus, Stoneham, Swampscott, Tewksbury, Topsfield, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, Waltham, Wenham, West Newbury, Westford, Wilmington, Winchester, Woburn
$953,221
Walker, Inc.
Boston, Braintree, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Cohasset, Dedham, Hull, Milton, Needham, Quincy, Randolph, Revere, Somerville, Weston, Weymouth, Winthrop, and Wellesley
$594,497