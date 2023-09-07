HOSTIFY RECOGNIZED AS AIRBNB'S DISTINGUISHED PREFERRED PLUS PARTNER
Airbnb Elevates Hostify to Preferred Plus Partner, Reinforcing Commitment to Vacation Rental Property Managers.DELAWARE, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hostify Property Management Software, is proud to announce its upgraded status to Preferred Plus Partner on Airbnb.
Reaching the highest level of partnership offered by Airbnb marks an important milestone for Hostify and solidifies its commitment to providing top-notch services to property managers in the vacation rental market
As a Preferred Plus Partner, Hostify system joins an exclusive group of key Airbnb partners, offering a powerful connection and enjoying even more direct contact with the platform.
This new status not only recognizes Hostify’s dedication to excellence but also highlights its continuous efforts to deliver exceptional service and value to hosts and vacation rental property managers.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Preferred-Plus Partner of Airbnb," says Chavdar Marinov, CEO & Founder at Hostify. "This achievement is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to providing innovative solutions to property managers in the vacation rental market. We are grateful for the recognition and proud of the hard work our team has put in to reach this milestone."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
- Demonstrate exceptional performance, outstanding service
- Strong commitment to delivering value to hosts and property managers.
- Offer a streamlined, efficient, and user-friendly experience.
- Efforts to stay up to date and offer the best and latest technologies
The Preferred Plus Partner status signifies that Hostify has met and surpassed Airbnb's stringent criteria for excellence in service and integration capabilities, highlighting a higher level of integration and collaboration with Airbnb.
The company’s efforts to provide a streamlined, efficient and user-friendly experience have been recognized by Airbnb, solidifying their position as a trusted partner in the industry. Hostify’s commitment to stay ahead of the curve has played a significant role in their achievement of Preferred Plus Partner status.
Learn more about Airbnb Preferred Plus Partners.
About Hostify:
Hostify is a leading Property Management System that empowers property managers in the vacation rental market. With a comprehensive suite of features and a user-friendly interface, Hostify simplifies booking management, guest communications, payments, review management and financial tracking. The platform is designed to enhance guest experiences, maximize occupancy rates, and seamlessly integrate with other platforms for comprehensive and innovative service.
To learn more about Hostify, book a Demo. More information about Hostify here: https://hostify.com/
