Hansgrohe and AXOR to Showcase New Sanitaryware Collections at Hotel & Hospitality EXPO in Saudi Arabia
- Hansgrohe Showcasing at Hotel & Hospitality Expo, Saudi Arabia – Stand 4C501DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury sanitaryware specialist, Hansgrohe, will showcase a full gamut of products under its AXOR and hansgrohe brands at this year’s Hotel & Hospitality EXPO, Saudi Arabia (10th to 12th September) at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre - stand 4C501.
The Germany-based manufacturer has become renowned for its innovation combined with quality craftmanship, and its dedication to the environmental agenda where water conservation is a key priority. To cater to the requirements of the region, Hansgrohe offers a Middle East assortment which is designed to meet SASO’s technical regulation quality mark requirements for water consumption rate.
Both AXOR and hansgrohe brands have carved out a stellar reputation across the globe for their unique combination of creative design aesthetics, sustainability credentials and ultimate usability. The Hansgrohe Group boasts 122 years of successful business, has 34 subsidiaries and 21 sales offices, and supplies products in more than 140 countries.
Meeting the demand for high quality bathroom products through working effectively with reliable partners, the company has increased its footprint across the GCC region over several years, and now has presence in 13 countries, among them UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, with Pakistan and Iraq the latest additions to a growing list. Its products are employed in a wealth of high profile luxury hospitality projects, and the company is keen to explore the potential offered by a rapidly expanding sector in KSA.
Among the innovations on show will be the new generation of iBox Universal 2, a versatile concealed installation solution that gives maximum design freedom in the bathroom; the Pulsify, a modern shower family designed for small spaces; the Finoris, a highly mobile lavatory faucet; Vivenis taps that offer a unique wide luxurious spray; Tecturis S and Tecturis E faucets; Metropol fittings; and RainDrain Flex – all from the Hansgrohe brand.
Meanwhile from the Axor brand, the limelight will be shared by Axor One Colors curated by Baber Osgerby, which extends last year’s Axor One bathroom collection with a selected palette of coloured faucets and fixtures inspired by a specific set of naturally occurring interactions between light, colour, and water; Citterio, an icon of modern bathroom design; MyEdition flat, modern and minimal faucets; and the Axor Edge and Axor One shower sets with latest accessories.
Hansgrohe returns to the show this month, having received enthusiastic response to its participation in the Hotel Show in Saudi Arabia last year.
Representing Hansgrohe at the exhibition is Andreas Wolf, Head of Middle East & CIS at Hansgrohe, along with Mohab al Ahmad, Head of Office KSA & Bahrain. Both are looking forward to connecting with key decision makers, and sharing insight and best practice with fellow exhibitors, visitors and event participants.
Mohab al Ahmad comments: “The EXPO provides a superb opportunity to present collections and new additions from both our AXOR and hansgrohe brands to potential clients, architects and influencers across the region and to gather valuable feedback. We are very keen to explore opportunities in KSA where the dynamic and progressive hospitality sector is on a great upward trajectory, and where some very exciting luxury developments are being developed.”
Andreas Wolf adds: “We are continuously striving to improve our products and always looking for new ways to innovate. We are passionate about creating products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional and sustainable. We are very proud to see them being used in the bathrooms of luxury hotels across the globe and we look forward to further developing our footprint across the Middle East, working closely with our partners and distributors.”
