IBT Apps® Announces Acquisition of PowerLender® to Enhance Loan Origination Solutions
This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to expand our presence and offerings in community banking and the financial sector.”CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBT Apps, a provider of adaptable core and digital banking software, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of PowerLender, a distinguished Loan Origination System, previously owned by ASC Inc. This strategic move expands IBT Apps' product portfolio and provides both their clients and the community banking sector with an in-house Loan Origination option that seamlessly integrates with their existing core and digital banking products.
— Mark Dittman, IBT Apps, CEO
Mark Dittman, Chief Executive Officer of IBT Apps, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to expand our presence and offerings in community banking and the financial sector. We are excited to leverage PowerLender’s innovative lending solutions, to further strengthen our position in the market and better serve our clients. With our shared commitment to exceptional customer service, our core values align perfectly."
PowerLender has been a premier developer of loan automation technology for over 40 years, serving mortgage banks, community banks, housing agencies, and lenders of all sizes. Dave Stricklen, VP of Lending Solutions at PowerLender, remarked, "PowerLender has been a trusted name in the community banking lending community, and we are confident that IBT Apps will continue to uphold the high standards of service and innovation that PowerLender is known for."
As part of the acquisition, IBT Apps will integrate existing members of the PowerLender team to ensure a smooth transition for current customers, maintaining uninterrupted support for their loan origination needs. Stricklen affirmed, "Our team is excited to join forces with IBT Apps to provide enhanced Loan Origination capabilities to our valued customers."
IBT Apps is proud to begin offering the newly acquired Loan Origination System to the community banking environment immediately. To learn more about IBT Apps, and to explore how PowerLender can benefit your business, please visit www.ibtapps.com.
About IBT Apps:
IBT Apps® is an empowering core partner to community banks nationwide, offering end-to-end core and digital banking solutions that meet the demands of today’s banking customers. Their adaptable i2Suite® banking system is developed with an open API and equipped with a comprehensive suite of products that streamline operations, control costs, and mitigate risk. Learn what it feels like to transform your bank with the power of one total solution.
About PowerLender:
PowerLender, formerly owned by ASC Inc., is a renowned developer of Loan Origination System technology, catering to mortgage banks, community banks, housing agencies, and lenders of all sizes. With a rich history spanning over 45 years, PowerLender is known for its quality and commitment to excellence in loan automation.
