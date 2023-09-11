Access Limited Construction Exhibits at T&D World Live

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Limited Construction, a leading geohazard mitigation firm in North America, will be exhibiting at T&D World Live in booth 302. The conference, held in Sacramento Calif. from Sept.12-14, brings together experts to address industry trends, challenges, and forecasts.

Access Limited Construction, an affiliate of GeoStabilization International, will be representing the booth with a lineup of geohazard mitigation experts who specialize in power and energy.

“We pride ourselves in helping customers find geotechnical solutions that ensure the stability, durability, and safety of power and energy infrastructure,” said Kevin Wiesman, Director of Rockfall and Steep Slope Sales and Estimating at Access Limited Construction. “When unanticipated geohazards threaten critical energy sources, our teams can quickly mobilize, leveraging our specialized fleet of limited-access equipment to get the job done faster, greener, and safer.”

Access Limited Construction has the largest fleet of Spider Excavators in North America, a specialized walking excavator well-suited for applications in the power industry. With the ability to operate on slopes up to 50 degrees, in mud, snow rocks, and water up to five feet deep, all-terrain Spider Excavators go where traditional construction equipment can’t. In limited-access regions, walking excavators can perform power pole excavation and installation, right-of-way clearing, steep-slope excavation, and rockfall protection – making them an ideal solution for remote power work.

Learn more about the latest geotechnical solutions at booth 302 during the show or visit https://www.alc-spider-power.com/.

About Access Limited Construction

Access Limited Construction (ALC) is a leading provider of rockfall mitigation and steep slope services. With over 100 years of experience, ALC specializes in complex projects that demand expertise and innovation, and opportunities to test our limits. The ALC team is inspired by the thrill of challenging environments and delivering unparalleled results in remote and rugged terrains. With the largest fleet of spider excavators in North America, we're striving to redefine the standards of the industry. Access Limited Construction is a trusted partner and is committed to safety, quality, and professionalism.