Spirion Listed in Six 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports
Company's Data Protection Technology Tracked Across Two Different Technology CategoriesTAMPA, FL, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced its inclusion in six 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle reports. Gartner identified Spirion as a Sample Vendor across two different technology categories in this year’s Hype Cycle reports: Data Discovery and Data Classification.
Spirion was included as a Sample Vendor in the following 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle reports:
• Hype Cycle for Data Security[1]
• Hype Cycle for Privacy[2]
• Hype Cycle for Cyber Risk Management[3]
• Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies[4]
• Hype Cycle for Data Management[5]
• Hype Cycle for Finance Data and Analytics Governance[6]
The Gartner Hype Cycle provides “a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.”[7]
"We believe that Spirion's recognition as a Sample Vendor in the six Gartner Hype Cycle reports across two different technology categories showcases the expanding domains of data discovery and classification as step one for a growing range of data security, privacy and governance initiatives,” stated Kevin Coppins, Spirion President and CEO. “As the frontrunner in sensitive data discovery and classification across diverse technologies and systems, Spirion's advanced discovery technologies have safeguarded billions of enterprise records since 2006."
According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security1, “data discovery solutions discover, analyze and classify structured and unstructured data to create actionable outcomes for security enforcement and data life cycle management. Using elements of metadata, content and contextual information, combined with expression- and machine-learning-based data models, data discovery solutions provide actionable guidance and processes to advance data management and security initiatives.”
In this same Hype Cycle document1, Gartner defines data classification as: “the process of organizing information assets using an agreed-upon categorization, taxonomy or ontology. The result is typically a large repository of metadata useful for making further decisions. This can include the application of a tag or label to a data object to facilitate its use and governance, either through the application of controls during its life cycle, or the activation of metadata using data fabric.”
Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER and HYPE CYLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion’s Privacy-GradeTM data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
