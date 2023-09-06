Submit Release
Elton John set to Headline Grand Opening Ceremony for new Amphitheater at El Dorado Park in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Elton John

Rendering of the El Dorado Waterpark & Amphitheater in Cap Cana, DR

This solo performance is his first scheduled performance since he finished the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- El Dorado Park, the largest and most advanced waterpark in the Caribbean announces AN EVENING WITH ELTON JOHN on Friday, October 6, 2023. The global superstar will perform the inaugural, grand opening concert in the new Legends Arena, at the soon-to-be-opened El Dorado Park, in Cap Cana. This will be Elton’s first performance in the Dominican Republic since 2014 and his first scheduled performance since he finished the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. This solo performance promises to be an intimate and memorable experience.

AN EVENING WITH ELTON JOHN AT LEGENDS ARENA
Tickets are on sale now at El Dorado Park - www.eldoradowaterpark.com and Uepa Tickets - www.uepatickets.com

An Evening with Elton John is Presented by: Banreservas, Cap Cana, BMW, and American Express and is produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.

About El Dorado Water Park
El Dorado Water Park is a water theme park located in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. El Dorado Park is slated to be the largest and most advanced waterpark in the Caribbean; with 83,000m2 of construction, 25 attractions, and capacity for five thousand daily visitors. El Dorado is projected to have a “soft opening” this October.

El Dorado Park is led by Carlos Cobiella and Altio, the leading Investment Fund Management Company in the Dominican Republic.

You just read:

