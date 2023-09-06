Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,106 in the last 365 days.

REID RASNER ANNOUNCES 2nd SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS ACROSS WYOMING

Omnivest Financial CEO -Reid Rasner

Reid Rasner - CEO

This is about 'We The People'. Enough is enough. Barrasso has given us nearly 20 years of failed leadership. We are making a change in 2024. Wyoming deserves a champion”
— Reid Rasner

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Reid Rasner, candidate for United States Senate, announced that he will be adding more dates and locations to his weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming. We are calling it the "We The People" tour where Reid will be bringing his message of strength and leadership to the people of Wyoming.

"The ‘We The People’ tour has been a tremendous success so far. We have met hundreds of people
across Wyoming. Our message is simple, We are bringing much needed Strength and Leadership to Wyoming
and will represent Wyoming’s best interests in Washington D.C.”

"This is about 'We The People'. Enough is enough. Barrasso has given us nearly 20 years of failed leadership. We are making a change in 2024. Wyoming deserves a champion"

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: WESTON COUNTY - Weston County Senior Center –
Newcastle, Wy. - 627 Pine St, Newcastle, WY 82701

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: JOHNSON COUNTY - Buffalo Wyoming Bomber
Mountain Civic Center - FIRE FOX BAND ROOM – Buffalo, Wy. - 63 N Burritt Ave, Buffalo,
WY 82834

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 – 10am – 11am: SHERIDAN COUNTY – Downtown Sheridan
Association - 121 Main St. Sheridan, Wy. 82801

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: JOHNSON COUNTY – Kaycee Community Center -
Old School House – Kaycee, Wy.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 9am – 10am: ALBANY COUNTY – University of Wyoming
Student Union – Family Room - 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, Wy.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 2pm- 3pm: LARAMIE COUNTY - Pine Bluffs City Hall - 215
Main St, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: LARAMIE COUNTY - Laramie County Library –
Cheyenne, Wy. 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 – 10am – 11am: GOSHEN COUNTY – Lincoln Community
Complex, Conestoba Room – Torrington, Wy. - 2200-2298 E D St, Torrington, WY 82240

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: PLATTE COUNTY - Platte County Public Library –
Wheatland, Wy. - 904 9th St, Wheatland, WY 82201

Dr. Ryan Rasner
Reid Rasner For United States Senate
+1 307-259-7726
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

REID RASNER ANNOUNCES 2nd SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS ACROSS WYOMING

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more