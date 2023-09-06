REID RASNER ANNOUNCES 2nd SERIES OF TOWN HALL MEETINGS ACROSS WYOMING
CASPER, WYOMING, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Reid Rasner, candidate for United States Senate, announced that he will be adding more dates and locations to his weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming. We are calling it the "We The People" tour where Reid will be bringing his message of strength and leadership to the people of Wyoming.
"The ‘We The People’ tour has been a tremendous success so far. We have met hundreds of people
across Wyoming. Our message is simple, We are bringing much needed Strength and Leadership to Wyoming
and will represent Wyoming’s best interests in Washington D.C.”
"This is about 'We The People'. Enough is enough. Barrasso has given us nearly 20 years of failed leadership. We are making a change in 2024. Wyoming deserves a champion"
SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: WESTON COUNTY - Weston County Senior Center –
Newcastle, Wy. - 627 Pine St, Newcastle, WY 82701
SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: JOHNSON COUNTY - Buffalo Wyoming Bomber
Mountain Civic Center - FIRE FOX BAND ROOM – Buffalo, Wy. - 63 N Burritt Ave, Buffalo,
WY 82834
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 – 10am – 11am: SHERIDAN COUNTY – Downtown Sheridan
Association - 121 Main St. Sheridan, Wy. 82801
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: JOHNSON COUNTY – Kaycee Community Center -
Old School House – Kaycee, Wy.
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 9am – 10am: ALBANY COUNTY – University of Wyoming
Student Union – Family Room - 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, Wy.
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 2pm- 3pm: LARAMIE COUNTY - Pine Bluffs City Hall - 215
Main St, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: LARAMIE COUNTY - Laramie County Library –
Cheyenne, Wy. 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 – 10am – 11am: GOSHEN COUNTY – Lincoln Community
Complex, Conestoba Room – Torrington, Wy. - 2200-2298 E D St, Torrington, WY 82240
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: PLATTE COUNTY - Platte County Public Library –
Wheatland, Wy. - 904 9th St, Wheatland, WY 82201
