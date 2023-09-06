Sustainable Micro Brand Olive+Comet Accepted as Plastic Pollution Coalition Business Member
Company endeavors to create a better world by designing plastic-free alternatives
We’re proud to announce our partnership. Through membership, we'll further bolster our knowledge of the plastic pollution crisis, and hope to find exciting new ways to amplify our collective message.”LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive+Comet, online retailers of authentic lifestyle gear designed to benefit communities & the environment, has recently joined Plastic Pollution Coalition as a business member.
Using a sustainable business model, Olive+Comet has built its small brand and modest portfolio of plastic-free products on quality craftsmanship and relationships with suppliers that prioritize fair labor, environmental stewardship and minimal impact on planet Earth.
Olive+Comet places high priority on the protection of marine ecosystems, especially from the harmful effects of microplastics—which led the company to focus on upstream solutions to mitigating plastic pollution from day one. By keeping plastic & silicone out of itsproducts and supply chains altogether, Olive+Comet ensures that the adverse effects of plastic are never present throughout the life cycle of its goods—keeping oceans and waterways safe from harm.
In its ongoing effort to curb the use of plastic, Olive+Comet sought membership with the Plastic Pollution Coalition, a global advocacy group focused on the plastic pollution crisis. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Plastic Pollution Coalition maintains a growing alliance of more than 1,200 organizations, businesses, and thought leaders in 75 countries who work toward a world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impact on humans, animals, waterways, the ocean and the environment. Applicants must meet a host of criteria to qualify for membership, including:
• Championing proactive solutions to plastic pollution through systemic shifts towards reuse and plasticfree alternatives to protect people, communities and global ecosystems
• Avoiding the use of “ocean-bound,” “ocean plastic®,” or recycled plastic content as justifications to produce plastic products which are primarily made from petroleum.
“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Plastic Pollution Coalition. Through our membership, we will further bolster our knowledge of the plastic pollution crisis, and hope to find exciting new ways to amplify our collective message,” said Jon Berg, CEO and founder of Olive+Comet. “We look forward to continuing our commitment of providing better products for a better world.”
Plastic pollution is an ongoing threat to all communities and ecosystems. Plastic breaks down into toxic microplastics that wind up absolutely everywhere—from ocean ecosystems to our very own bodies. Olive+Comet believes business has a key role to play in changing the narrative, through ongoing education and by providing consumers with viable, plastic-free alternatives for the items they use every day.
About Olive+Comet
Olive+Comet exists to make the world a better place by crafting authentic, sustainable solutions that empower people and heal the planet. The company vets manufacturing partners to ensure supply chains meet the highest standards—with transparency and certifications to match. All products are plastic & silicone free, and the company gives back through donations to vital organizations. Affiliations: 1% for the Planet business member, One Tree Planted reforestation partner, Ecologi Climate Action Workforce, Green Business Bureau member; Plastic Pollution Coalition member.
