Media contact: Ralph Pici

Phone #: (214) 797-4827

Email: ralph.pici@boundlesslearning.com

NEW BOUNDLESS LEARNING™ WILL FOCUS ON LEARNER SUCCESS

Former Pearson Online Learning Services Strikes out on its Own with Fresh Energy

Boundless Learning™ has joined the fast-growing EdTech field with plans to be bold, flexible, and innovative in developing solutions, services, and tools to meet the evolving needs of online learners.

Boundless Learning ™ will leverage its 30-year history as Pearson Online Learning Services as a launching point to move beyond traditional online program management. “We will build from our vast experience and differentiate by putting learner success at the heart of everything we do, working with our partners to deliver personalized, learner- centric experiences.” said Kees Bol, Boundless Learning CEO.

Boundless Learning was launched July 1 as an independent company, when Athena Education International, as part of a Los-Angeles-based investment firm, acquired Pearson Online Learning Services, from Pearson (PSO).

The company will concentrate their business strategy on distinct capabilities, including:

• Learner-centered design: Learners are at the center of what Boundless Learning does and how they operate. From helping partners understand market changes and course and curriculum design to redefining acquisition, enrollment and student support strategies driven by learner insights and experiences.

• Flexible Partnerships: Boundless Learning customizes business and financial models to best fit the needs of partners, helping them to enter new markets and scale more successfully and creating greater accessibility to learners.

• Global capability: Global reach, serving learners in over 150 countries, sets Boundless Learning apart, enabling them to connect and serve partners on a worldwide scale, fostering diverse perspectives and enriching learning experiences.

Boundless Learning has a new logo and website. The logo: an edgeless ring, symbolizing an intangible quality with no hard boundaries. The website is www.boundlesslearning.com.

About Boundless Learning™

A pioneer in edtech for more than 30 years, Boundless Learning™ is leading the way in designing personalized, workforce-aligned experiences. Our global portfolio serves approximately 17,000 learners in more than 150 countries. Composed of online learning solutions experts working across three continents, Boundless Learning™ has launched more than 450 online programs that boost access and create economic mobility around the world. For more information, visit BoundlessLearning.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @BoundlessLearning.