Queens' First Cannabis Dispensary Expands to Brooklyn
Good Grades, the first woman-owned recreational cannabis dispensary in New York, today announced the opening of its’ Brooklyn pop-up cannabis dispensary.BROOKLYN, NY, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Grades, the first woman-owned recreational cannabis dispensary in New York, today announced the opening of its’ Brooklyn pop-up cannabis dispensary, located at 1056 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226. The Brooklyn pop-up is the Company's second pop-up to open within this year and first to open in Brooklyn.
The Dispensary offers a curated selection of products, sourced from local growers and processors, ensuring that customers get the freshest and most potent cannabis available. The dispensary will also offer a variety of educational resources to help customers make informed decisions about their cannabis purchases.
Good Grades celebrated its soft opening on September 1, 2023 and is scheduled for its’ official grand opening on September 8, 2023. The store is currently operating Monday through Saturday, 10 am – 8 pm, will continue until December 31, 2023.
"We are excited to deepen our roots in the State with the opening of Good Grades in Brooklyn, the first pop-up dispensary in Brooklyn," said Extasy James, co-owner of Good Grades.
“We are thrilled to be bringing our quality cannabis products to Brooklyn,” said Good Grades co-owner, Michael James. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best cannabis experience possible and quality cannabis products.”
The Brooklyn pop-up will allow the Company to introduce itseld to new communities while supplying quality products and helping customers make informed decisions about legal recreational marijuana.
Good Grades is committed to providing customers with the highest quality cannabis products and the best customer service possible. The Company is excited to be bringing cannabis products to Brooklyn and looks forward to serving the community in the years to come.
Good Grades
contact@goodgradesnyc.com