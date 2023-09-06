Pet GPS Tracker Market is Booming Worldwide | Apple, Samsung, Tractive
Stay up to date with Pet GPS Tracker Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Stay up to date with Pet GPS Tracker Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Pet GPS Tracker Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Pet GPS Tracker market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Apple (United States), Fi, Samsung (Korea), Tractive (Austria), Jiobit (United States), Tile, Halo, FitBark (United States), PetFon, GeoZilla, Wagr, Whistle, Garmin.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
A pet GPS tracker is a gadget that tracks and locates pets in real time using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It is intended to provide pet owners peace of mind by allowing them to track their pets' whereabouts and swiftly locate them if they go missing. Here are some of the most important features and benefits of pet GPS trackers. GPS technology is used by pet GPS trackers to deliver real-time location updates for your pet. You may view your pet's exact position on a map using a smartphone app or a web interface. Many pet GPS trackers have geo-fencing features that allow you to define virtual borders or safe zones for your pet. If your pet leaves the set region, an alarm will be sent to your smartphone, allowing you to take prompt action.
The global Pet GPS Tracker market size was valued at USD 125.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 269.1 Million by 2029, progressing with a compound annual growth rate of 13.56% from 2023 to 2029.
Click To get Latest version of SAMPLE Study (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-pet-gps-tracker-market
Qualitative Insights from Study
Market Drivers
• Pet GPS trackers are becoming more popular as pet ownership rates climb throughout the world. People hunt for methods to increase their dogs' safety and security since they consider their pets to be part of their family. GPS tracking technology has advanced in the market, with increased precision, longer battery life, and smaller gadget sizes. Because of these developments, pet GPS trackers are now more dependable, convenient, and user-friendly.
Market Trend
• Pet GPS trackers have a global market, with regional variances in acceptability and demand. The market is well-established in places where there is a large percentage of pet ownership and an emphasis on animal security and well-being.
Opportunities
• To respond to diverse client preferences, the market offers a wide selection of pet GPS trackers with varying features and functionality. Real-time tracking, geo-fencing, activity monitoring, smartphone app connectivity, and waterproof or robust designs a
Book Latest Edition of Global Pet GPS Tracker Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=4082
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Pet GPS Tracker market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Waterproof Type, Non-waterproof Type, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Facilitation, Safety & Security, Medical Diagnosis & Treatment.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Pet GPS Tracker market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Apple (United States), Fi, Samsung (Korea), Tractive (Austria), Jiobit (United States), Tile, Halo, FitBark (United States), PetFon, GeoZilla, Wagr, Whistle, Garmin etc.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Do you Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-pet-gps-tracker-market
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Pet GPS Tracker segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Pet GPS Tracker by value in USD Million.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Pet GPS Tracker and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Pet GPS Tracker market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-pet-gps-tracker-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Europe or Southeast Asia.
About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.
Toshit Bhawsar
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com