Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Selected by Newsweek as the Best Facelift Surgeon in the United States

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been selected as the top facelift surgeon in the United States for 2023 in Newsweek's newly published, peer reviewed list of top performing plastic surgeons, topping the list at number 1 for the third consecutive year.

Working with data analytics provider, Statista Inc., Newsweek has published a ranked list of the best plastic surgeons in the United States in each of five different categories of the most commonly performed cosmetic surgery procedures: breast augmentation, liposuction, facelift surgery, eye lift surgery, and rhinoplasty.

These lists were developed as the result of a national survey conducted during March and April of 2023, which queried over 2,000 industry experts ranging from physicians, surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and health care professionals working in plastic surgery. Based on the results of this survey, a score was calculated for each surgeon based on the number of recommendations, a quality assessment, and relevant certifications and background of the candidates.

The results were then compiled and the top 30 plastic surgeons from each category were ranked and listed by their scores, with the remaining candidates being listed alphabetically. Over 8,400 were collected, reviewed, and analyzed to help produce the score for each procedure.

In the resulting list, Dr. Rohrich was ranked at number 1 for the best facelift surgeon in the United States, with the top performing score based on the unique methodology used by Newsweek and Statista. Dr. Rohrich also appeared in the other lists, ranking number 1 for rhinoplasty, number 1 for eye lifts which can often be a component as part of a facelift, number 1 for liposuction, and number 3 for breast augmentation.

"Individual facial analysis is one of the most important steps in providing the highest quality outcomes for facelift patients," says Dr. Rohrich, who writes and lectures extensively on facelift surgery. "Every person ages differently and each component of a facelift must be tailored to the patient's specific situation and their unique facial features and anatomy. We must take into account not only that the face must look natural and youthful, but also how it looks after the patient heals and how the results will age along with the person."

According to Dr. Rohrich, facelift outcomes tend to be better when they are performed as a "lift and fill" facelift combined with fat augmentation to address fat atrophy. The use of science based skin care, including daily applications of Retin-A, sun avoidance, and smoking cessation, help to deliver improved and longer lasting results. In addition to making sure to address the neck area during a facelift, better results have also been associated with performing additional complementary procedures such as eyelid surgery and skin resurfacing.

"I'm extremely honored to have my work in facelift surgery recognized by Newsweek in this extensive peer reviewed process," says Dr. Rohrich. "These types of awards are valuable tools that can help guide patients toward well qualified facelift surgeons as surgeon selection is the single most important factor for ensuring a successful outcome in plastic surgery."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.