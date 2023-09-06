New PhD Dissertation Exposes 500-Year-Old Lies About Christopher Columbus
Manuel Rosa earns doctorate by showing that Columbus was not a Genoese wool weaver, as history books have presented for centuriesPONTA DELGADA, PORTUGAL, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On this day, 531 years ago, a fleet of three ships lifted anchor from Gomera island in the Canaries and set sail following a secret map that led them to the Caribbean. The Captain General of the Fleet became wrongly known as Christopher Columbus, a weaver from Genoa.
“In the recent dissertation by Manuel Rosa, scrupulously respecting the sources, it is made clear the impossibility of (Cristóbal) Colón having been born into a family of Genoese weavers,” wrote João Paulo Oliveira e Costa, Chair of the Department of History and Full Professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities at Universidade Nova de Lisboa.
The dissertation, CRISTOFORO COLOMBO versus CRISTÓBAL COLÓN, earned Manuel Rosa his PhD in Insular and Atlantic History from the University of the Azores. For Rosa, considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on Christopher Columbus, the bestowing of the degree comes after spending over 30 years investigating the life of America's legendary discoverer.
The newly presented evidence proves that only a high nobleman could have married the discoverer’s Portuguese wife in 1479. Other documents prove that, in April 1493, the Italian printing press gave the noble navigator the mistaken identity of Christopher Columbus, the name of a Genoese weaver. The man Americans call Christopher Columbus was actually named Cristóbal Colón.
“As we head toward Columbus Day, let’s celebrate the discovery by getting our facts straight about the discoverer,” said Rosa. “The navigator was a Portuguese nobleman, not a Genoese weaver, as Americans have been taught and as Italians erroneously promoted.”
Rosa began his historical journey during the Columbus quincentennial. He saw some seriously suspicious red flags regarding the accepted Genoese weaver Columbus narrative. The explorer supposedly was a lowly foreigner yet married an aristocratic Portuguese lady 14 years before becoming famous. A union between common weavers and nobles could have never happened. Not only would it have been unthinkable, but deaths would have resulted from it. The closer he delved into the facts, the more certain he became that we were not being told the truth. After 30 years he succeeded, not only in uncovering documents forged to support the lie of the wool-weaver, but all the necessary evidence that will rewrite the history books.
Rosa completed his doctorate with guidance from doctors João Paulo Oliveira e Costa, chair of History at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, and Avelino de Freitas de Meneses, Full Professor at the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences at the University of the Azores. The seven-member jury approved the work unanimously and with distinction.
Since 2006, Rosa has published nine history books in several countries, including "Columbus: The Untold Story" (2016), which is admired as perhaps the best and most authoritative work ever written about the discoverer of America. It received a 5-star review from Indie Reader, won an Independent Press Award in the category of Biography: Historical, Winner of the 2018 New York City Big Book Award and was named the Best World History Book of 2016 in the Huffington Post.
Rosa affirms that the new history is all proven by documents that anyone can read and verify. The documents even reveal a secret discovery of the Americas by other parties who found land decades before the 1492 journey.
And, one of the most interesting facts: Colón always knew he was not in India and never planned to sail to India at all. The voyage was a “false discovery” to trick Spain into believing America was India and the navigator lied to Spain and enlisted others, such as Amerigo Vespucci, to also lie. Why? Rosa has uncovered the documents that answer the why and how this ruse was executed as well.
Rosa’s work is supported by the non-profit organization, Association Cristovao Colon. For more information and to purchase “Columbus: The Untold Story,” visit www.manuelrosa.net.
