Blues Alley Presents "An Evening of Love & Soul" with International Recording Artist & Howard U Alumni Ashley Scott

Blues Alley Presents "An Evening of Love & Soul" with International Recording Artist Ashley Scott during Howard University Homecoming Week 2023
Prepare to embark on a soulful journey as Blues Alley Jazz Club announces a night of enchanting "Love & Soul" with internationally acclaimed recording artist and distinguished Howard University alumnus, Ashley Scott. Mark calendars for Wednesday, October 18, 2023, as this exceptional event promises to be a highlight of Howard University's Homecoming Week, featuring two mesmerizing performances at 7 PM and 9 PM.
About Ashley Scott:
Ashley Scott, a gifted vocalist hailing from Philadelphia, PA, has left an indelible mark on the international music scene with chart-topping singles that have resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His remarkable journey began at the tender age of 3, inspired by his aunt, Helen Scott of The Three Degrees and The Delfonics. Known for hits like "Together," "Thought of You," “Dance The Night Away,” and his international anthem "Don't Throw Our Love Away," Ashley's versatile talent transcends Soul, Jazz, and Dance genres.
A Proud Howard University Alumnus: Ashley Scott is not only an accomplished artist but also a proud alumnus of Howard University, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Music. During his time at Howard, Ashley honed his musical prowess under the guidance of legendary figures such as jazz drummer and vocalist Grady Tate, Kehembe Eichelberger, and the late Webster Lewis. He also lent his powerful vocals to the Howard University Gospel Choir, sharing the stage with luminaries like Edwin and Walter Hawkins and Dorinda Clark of The Clark Sisters. The choir even had the honor of performing for President Bill Clinton at The Department of Agriculture.
A Musical Journey Beyond Borders: Ashley's impressive career has seen him collaborate with the likes of Lady Alma and Jean Carn, perform alongside Bilal, Marcus Johnson, and Grammy Award Winners Take 6, and lend his voice to numerous recording projects. He has also served as a Board Member and Vice President of The Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter and is the visionary behind The Soulful Sounds Series, an R&B Educational Program. Additionally, he co-founded the non-profit organization Artists United, which educates youth on the entertainment industry through its I.C.A.R.E Academy program.
About Blues Alley:
Blues Alley is Washington, DC's premier jazz and supper club, located in the historic Georgetown neighborhood. Established in 1965, Blues Alley has been a haven for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers, hosting legendary artists from around the world including Nancy Wilson, Dizzy Gilespie, Phyllis Hyman, Stanley Turrentine and more..
"An Evening of Love & Soul" Concert:
The "An Evening of Love & Soul" concert promises to be an intimate and electrifying showcase of Ashley Scott's extraordinary talent. Audiences can expect a night filled with soulful melodies, captivating storytelling, and a journey through the rich tapestry of Love and Soul music.
Ticket Information:
Don't miss the chance to experience this extraordinary musical event during Howard Homecoming Week. Secure tickets now for the 7 PM and 9 PM shows at Blues Alley, located at 1073 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007.
Other