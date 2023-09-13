Returning: Animal Rock Event Rocks Rockaway

Celebrate our relationships with animals. Embrace the healing potential of our connection with animals.

Join Us for the Annual Celebration of Our Relationships with Animals

We honor animals and shift how we relate to them by making conscious choices. As we engage in compassionate action on behalf of animals, our lives transform, and our planet begins to heal.” — Jill Lauri

ROCKAWAY BEACH, NY, USA, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Lauri, an animal communication and coaching professional , announces an upcoming event, ANIMAL ROCK. Jill founded this annual event in 2017 to celebrate human relationships with animals. This year, ANIMAL ROCK will feature ways to help animals on the spot, labyrinth peace walks, an animal memorial, a donation drive for the Animal Care Centers of NYC , a tribute to farm animals, and more! So come out to Rockaway Beach and play with the animals!ANIMAL ROCKSunday, October 110 am to 4 pmUnder the DomeBeach 94 Street & Shore Front ParkwayRockaway Beach, NY 11693What To Expect at ANIMAL ROCK:· Animal Memorial Board to post photos of pets who have passed· Donation Drive of bedding, food, and toys for animals at Animal Care Centers of NYC· Labyrinth Animal Peace Walks for adults, children, and dogs· Links to Rescue Animals available for adoption and foster· Opportunity to Advocate for animals on the spot by calling legislators·Tribute to Farm Animals and Information about Factory Farming for World Farmed Animals Day· Ways to Understand & Communicate with Animals· And More!Jill and the animals welcome volunteers, participants, and donations. Contact Jill@HealingWithAnimals.com to learn how you can get involved with the event. For more information about ANIMAL ROCK, visit HealingWithAnimals.com/Animal-Rock For an interview with Jill Lauri, email Jill@HealingWithAnimals.com or call 212-289-3540.About Jill Lauri:Jill was born with a deep love and respect for animals. Inspired by the animal kingdom, she advocates for animals and the passage of animal-friendly laws. Her mission is to be a voice for nonhuman animals and create a world where people treat them with respect, love, and compassion.Jill guides pet parents through bittersweet moments of stress, frustration, transition, confusion, and loss they encounter in relationships with their pets. She communicates telepathically by phone with all species and those who have passed over. With certificates from the Mani Center in Spirituality and the Sedona International School for Animal & Nature Communication, Jill coaches animal lovers and pet professionals on grief and transformation. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and an MSW from Hunter College.

