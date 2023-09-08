Malaysia Physical Security Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 94 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 value was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎.𝟏𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is estimated to surpass the market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟒.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟓𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Over the past few years, there has been an increase in demand for physical security in Malaysia. Technological improvements, evolving security requirements, rising commercialization, and higher security spending are some of the reasons influencing this demand. Furthermore, the demand for short-term, top-notch physical security services is increased by the numerous special occasions, international summits, and conventions hosted in Malaysia.
Population expansion and urbanization have changed the country's security dynamics. By 2030, it's expected that 80% of people will live in urban areas, increasing the dangers to public safety. Advanced security measures are required by this trend in order to safeguard locals, companies, and public areas. In response, there has been a significant increase in demand for video surveillance systems, access control systems, and biometric authentication technologies.
The rising worry about terrorism and political unrest in the area will fuel the market growth. A major security concern for Malaysia continues to be the fear of terrorism, which has led both the public and private sectors to invest in tightening security at important sites and occasions. Notably, the government's measures to fight terrorism and improve homeland security have given the physical security sector more momentum.
The physical security industry in Malaysia has adopted the Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart technologies. Organizations can obtain real-time monitoring and analytics through the integration of linked security systems, sensors, and surveillance cameras, which enables quicker decision-making and proactive actions. For instance, Xiaomi Malaysia added a new line of smart security cameras to its AIoT product lineup in April 2023. The C-series cameras, which Xiaomi Malaysia claims offer a variety of enhanced quality and coverage, are perfect for indoors. With improved situational awareness and more control over security resources, this trend has given stakeholders more influence. Large facilities, transit hubs, and smart city programs have found this to be particularly useful.
In Malaysia, a new era of intelligent video surveillance has begun owing to the convergence of video analytics and artificial intelligence. Security solutions powered by AI have made possible advanced video analysis, such as object detection, facial recognition, and behavioral analytics. For instance, in June 2023, the government wants to double the number of Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras in Malaysia. These cameras have made it possible for enforcement to take place around the clock, 365 days a year, and have lessened the need for human resources.
𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The IT and telecom segment dominated the Malaysia physical security market. In 2022, the segment generated more than 25.2% of the market's overall revenue. Physical security solutions are in high demand in the IT and telecom sectors due to the vital nature of their operations and the amount of sensitive data they manage.
IT and telecom firms are aware of the need to strengthen their physical security infrastructure as cyber threats become more advanced. The sector's security needs range from safeguarding networks, data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure to ensuring secure access to sensitive data.
For instance, in May 2023, the global cybersecurity company Acronis announced that Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia would be the site of its first Cyber Cloud data center. Acronis partners may now take advantage of a cutting-edge spectrum of cyber protection solutions to develop cutting-edge services that effectively handle their clients' data protection requirements thanks to this most recent addition to its vast worldwide network of data centers. To protect customer data from illegal physical access, the Acronis Cyber Cloud data center in Malaysia complies with the highest requirements of physical security.
𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟖𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
According to firm size, large businesses strongly dominate the physical security industry in Malaysia. Large businesses represented over 85% of the market's revenue share as of 2022, showing their considerable contribution to boosting demand for physical security solutions. With an anticipated CAGR of 13.43% over the following years, the forecast also indicates that major firms would maintain their position as leaders.
Large businesses may have complicated security requirements and a lot of money to invest in cutting-edge physical security solutions. In order to safeguard their priceless assets, sensitive data, and crucial operations, these businesses place a high priority on a solid security infrastructure. Their requirements cover a wide range of security elements, from advanced analytics and integration services to access control and video monitoring.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Market leaders concentrate on offering a variety of solutions to accommodate different applications in order to increase their market share. Businesses also put a lot of effort into strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in order to expand their product lines and increase their market share. As a result, they undertake a range of strategic activities, including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the creation of new goods and technologies.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• System
o Physical Access System
o Video Surveillance System
o Perimeter Intrusion & Detection
o Physical Identity & Access Management
o Physical Security Information Management
o Others
• Service Type
o Access Control as a Service
o Video Surveillance as a Service
o Remote Monitoring Service
o Security System Integration Service
o Professional Services
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Small & Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• BFSI
• Government
• Retail
• Transportation
• Residential
• IT & Telecom
• Others
