Malaysia Physical Security Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 94 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ value was ๐"๐'$ ๐Ÿ'๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ' ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is estimated to surpass the market size of ๐"๐'$ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ'.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐' ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ'.๐Ÿ"๐Ÿ"% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ' ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ'๐Ÿ. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in demand for physical security in Malaysia. Technological improvements, evolving security requirements, rising commercialization, and higher security spending are some of the reasons influencing this demand. Furthermore, the demand for short-term, top-notch physical security services is increased by the numerous special occasions, international summits, and conventions hosted in Malaysia.Population expansion and urbanization have changed the country's security dynamics. By 2030, it's expected that 80% of people will live in urban areas, increasing the dangers to public safety. Advanced security measures are required by this trend in order to safeguard locals, companies, and public areas. In response, there has been a significant increase in demand for video surveillance systems, access control systems, and biometric authentication technologies.The rising worry about terrorism and political unrest in the area will fuel the market growth. A major security concern for Malaysia continues to be the fear of terrorism, which has led both the public and private sectors to invest in tightening security at important sites and occasions. Notably, the government's measures to fight terrorism and improve homeland security have given the physical security sector more momentum.The physical security industry in Malaysia has adopted the Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart technologies. Organizations can obtain real-time monitoring and analytics through the integration of linked security systems, sensors, and surveillance cameras, which enables quicker decision-making and proactive actions. For instance, Xiaomi Malaysia added a new line of smart security cameras to its AIoT product lineup in April 2023. The C-series cameras, which Xiaomi Malaysia claims offer a variety of enhanced quality and coverage, are perfect for indoors. With improved situational awareness and more control over security resources, this trend has given stakeholders more influence. Large facilities, transit hubs, and smart city programs have found this to be particularly useful.In Malaysia, a new era of intelligent video surveillance has begun owing to the convergence of video analytics and artificial intelligence. Security solutions powered by AI have made possible advanced video analysis, such as object detection, facial recognition, and behavioral analytics. For instance, in June 2023, the government wants to double the number of Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras in Malaysia. These cameras have made it possible for enforcement to take place around the clock, 365 days a year, and have lessened the need for human resources.๐ˆ๐“ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe IT and telecom segment dominated the Malaysia physical security market. In 2022, the segment generated more than 25.2% of the market's overall revenue. Physical security solutions are in high demand in the IT and telecom sectors due to the vital nature of their operations and the amount of sensitive data they manage.IT and telecom firms are aware of the need to strengthen their physical security infrastructure as cyber threats become more advanced. The sector's security needs range from safeguarding networks, data centers, and telecommunications infrastructure to ensuring secure access to sensitive data.For instance, in May 2023, the global cybersecurity company Acronis announced that Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia would be the site of its first Cyber Cloud data center. Acronis partners may now take advantage of a cutting-edge spectrum of cyber protection solutions to develop cutting-edge services that effectively handle their clients' data protection requirements thanks to this most recent addition to its vast worldwide network of data centers. To protect customer data from illegal physical access, the Acronis Cyber Cloud data center in Malaysia complies with the highest requirements of physical security.๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žAccording to firm size, large businesses strongly dominate the physical security industry in Malaysia. Large businesses represented over 85% of the market's revenue share as of 2022, showing their considerable contribution to boosting demand for physical security solutions. Large businesses may have complicated security requirements and a lot of money to invest in cutting-edge physical security solutions. In order to safeguard their priceless assets, sensitive data, and crucial operations, these businesses place a high priority on a solid security infrastructure. Their requirements cover a wide range of security elements, from advanced analytics and integration services to access control and video monitoring. Their requirements cover a wide range of security elements, from advanced analytics and integration services to access control and video monitoring.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žMarket leaders concentrate on offering a variety of solutions to accommodate different applications in order to increase their market share. Businesses also put a lot of effort into strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in order to expand their product lines and increase their market share. As a result, they undertake a range of strategic activities, including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the creation of new goods and technologies.๐"๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐ก๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข 1Kosmosโ€ข 3Dataโ€ข 8th Sensus Incโ€ข A Cloud Guruโ€ข A-to-Beโ€ข Securiforce Security Services Sdn Bhdโ€ข G4S Secure Solutions (Malaysia) Sdn Bhdโ€ข Integrated Security Services (ISS) Malaysiaโ€ข Proguard Security Services (M) Sdn Bhdโ€ข Prisma Security Services Sdn Bhdโ€ข Chubb Fire & Security (Malaysia) Sdn Bhdโ€ข KDH Security Services Sdn Bhdโ€ข Black Gold Securityโ€ข Team Guards Securityโ€ข SECOM Security Communicationโ€ข Eagle Eye Securityโ€ข Delta Force Security Services & Consultancyโ€ข Metro Security Servicesโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐ฉ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญโ€ข Systemo Physical Access Systemo Video Surveillance Systemo Perimeter Intrusion & Detectiono Physical Identity & Access Managemento Physical Security Information Managemento Othersโ€ข Service Typeo Access Control as a Serviceo Video Surveillance as a Serviceo Remote Monitoring Serviceo Security System Integration Serviceo Professional Serviceso Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐'๐ข๐ณ๐žโ€ข Small & Medium Enterprisesโ€ข Large Enterprises๐๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข BFSIโ€ข Governmentโ€ข Retailโ€ข Transportationโ€ข Residentialโ€ข IT & Telecomโ€ข Others We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.