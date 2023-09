Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market is Estimated to Attain Sales of US$ 568.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š-๐‹๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ณ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ has been witnessing robust growth in recent years. In ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, the market generated sales of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ” ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, the market is estimated to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ“ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate(๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ•% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ultra-low-temperature-freezers-market ULT freezers are now a vital part of many industries, including the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, academic and research organizations, hospitals, and blood banks, due to their fast expansion. The market is being driven by advances in drug research and clinical testing, and the rise in cancer cases and other infectious disorders.The market is expanding owing to the rising use of ultra-low temperature freezers to store biological samples in bio-banks. For instance, in September 2022, the Journal of Rapid and Transparent Publishing published an article that states the Integrated Biorepository of H3Africa Uganda (IBRH3AU) at Makerere University in Uganda is one of the first biobanks of its kind in Eastern Africa. In addition, it has a freezer company that is outfitted with 20 ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. The source added that the biobank's ultra-low temperature freezers could keep biological samples adequately because they could maintain temperatures between -70ยฐC and -80ยฐC and can hold each 50,400 2 ml vials. As more biobanks adopt ultra-low-temperature freezers, it will drive market growth.Transplantations of organs have increased on a global scale. ULT freezers are essential for the preservation of organs and tissues for transplantation. The organs are kept in these freezers at extremely low temperatures to preserve their viability until they may be transplanted into patients. The Health Resources and Services Administration reports that over 105,924 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the United States, and 17 people die each day while waiting. In addition, according to early data from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 42,887 organ transplants were carried out in the United States in 2022, setting a new annual record and representing an increase of 3.7% over 2021. The need for ULT freezers in hospitals and healthcare facilities is rising along with the number of organ transplant surgeries.๐”๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐”๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š ๐‹๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž (๐”๐‹๐“) ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ณ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งWith a predicted CAGR of 3.9%, upright ULT freezers are expected to dominate the global ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezer market. In 2022, the segment generated a revenue of over $353.58 million.With a typical temperature range of -40ยฐC to -86ยฐC, upright ultra-low temperature freezers (ULT freezers) are used to store medications, enzymes, chemicals, viruses, bacteria, cell preparations, and tissue samples. It is projected that the advantages provided by upright ULTs will increase the usage of these freezers in the near future.A growing number of biobanks and developments in upright ULT freezer technology also contribute to the segment's expansion. For instance, in March 2023, Biodiversity Biobanks South Africa (BBSA) established a network of central biobanks. This network attempts to consolidate 22 distinct biobanks and seven institutions that were previously dispersed around South Africa to monitor and maintain biodiversity samples.Additionally, the industry is growing due to an increase in R&D for pharmaceuticals and vaccines. For instance, there are now an estimated 1,946 active clinical studies for vaccines, according to data provided by ClinicalTrials.Gov on May 30, 2023. In the upcoming years, a number of vaccines that are currently undergoing clinical trials are anticipated to be released; these vaccines may need extremely cold storage and transportation of raw materials.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ’ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐žDue to the region's advanced healthcare systems, significant R&D efforts, and well-known manufacturers, North America has dominated the Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers market. The market in North America generated significant revenue in 2022 of US$ 207.84 million, and it is anticipated that this market will continue to dominate the market registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.3%.Many of the largest end users of ULT freezers, such as hospitals, research facilities, biotech corporations, and pharmaceutical companies, are based in North America. Government assistance and expanding research and development efforts on cell-based treatments and vaccines are anticipated to accelerate market expansion. For instance, Jubilant HollisterStier earned a USD 23.8 million Strategic Innovation Fund from the Canadian government in March 2023 as part of its commitment to increase both its annual fill and finish capacity and its capacity for a variety of vaccines, including mRNA.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ultra-low-temperature-freezers-market Due to the presence of multiple top ULT freezer manufacturers, North America is a center for supply and innovation in this market. These businesses gain from being close to their largest customers, which enables a better understanding of customer needs and quicker service. For instance, ThermoFisher Scientific declared in October 2022 that their ultra-low temperature (ULT) green line would now include the ThermoScientific TDE Series -80ยฐC Chest Freezer.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žNumerous businesses compete in the analyzed market, which is moderately competitive. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Haier Biomedical, Eppendorf SE, and others are some of the prominent companies active in the sector.A market leader in the life sciences sector, Eppendorf creates, produces, and sells lab supplies all over the world. The product portfolio is divided into four primary groups: liquid handling, consumables, separation and instrumentation, and bioprocess & workflow solutions. Eppendorf offers a wide range of premium-quality consumables as well. The pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, and food industries are just a few that use products made by Eppendorf.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.โ€ข Eppendorf AGโ€ข Helmer Scientificโ€ข Haier Biomedicalโ€ข Panasonic Healthcare Corporationโ€ข Arctiko A/Sโ€ข Binder GmbHโ€ข Esco Micro Pte Ltd.โ€ข Stirling Ultracoldโ€ข So-Low Environmental Equipment Co.โ€ข Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.โ€ข Labcoldโ€ข CoolSafe Superiorโ€ข Evermed S.R.L.โ€ข Porkkaโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ซ๐š-๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ณ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Upright Ultra-Low Temperature Freezersโ€ข Chest Ultra-Low Temperature FreezersBy Technologyโ€ข Semi-Automated Freezersโ€ข Automated Freezers๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Blood & Blood Productsโ€ข Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Forensic & Genomic Researchโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spaino Rest of Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando South Koreao ASEANo Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africa (MEA)o Saudi Arabiao South Africao UAEo Rest of MEAโ€ข South Americao Argentinao Brazilo Rest of South America๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ultra-low-temperature-freezers-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.