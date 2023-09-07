Saudi Arabia Manned Security Services Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 2,076 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained sales of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟓𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to hit sales revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟎𝟕𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Saudi Arabia has recently undergone substantial expansion and development, which has improved living circumstances for its citizens and increased risks to their lives and property. As a result, there is a rise in crime, terrorism, and cross-border crime in the area, which makes manned security necessary. The application of cutting-edge technologies in the security industry also has untapped market expansion potential.
Geopolitical unrest, a rise in criminal activity, and the danger of terrorism have all increased the demand for manned security services in a variety of industries. For instance, Saudi Arabia experienced multiple cross-border strikes in 2020, including nearly weekly Houthi attacks utilizing ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs, USVs, and floating mines against targets in southern and western Saudi Arabia.
The ongoing efforts in Saudi Arabia to diversify its economy, such as the Vision 2030 initiative, are anticipated to increase demand for manned security services by reducing the country's reliance on the oil industry and fostering other industries like tourism, entertainment, and infrastructure development. The demand for strong security measures and qualified security personnel increases as these sectors of the Saudi Arabian manned security services market expand.
The extensive implementation of cutting-edge technologies is a new trend in the Saudi Arabian market for manned security services. Integration of surveillance systems, access control systems, biometric identity, and video analytics is becoming increasingly important as the sector develops. For instance, in November 2022, in response to the increased market demand for AI elements to be added into existing solutions that blend manpower and technology, Marko Sukilovic CPP, a G4S Academy Integrated Security Solutions Specialist, developed the idea of the Digital Guard.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟗𝟔.𝟖 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The commercial building segment is the major end-user of Saudi Arabia manned security services market. The segment contributed significantly to the US$ 496.8 million in sales in 2022. The necessity to safeguard the safety and security of employees, visitors, and priceless assets within business facilities has led to a need for manned security services.
Due to the enormous volume of visitors and the numerous stores and amenities they contain, shopping malls, in particular, need to implement strict security measures. For instance, Saudi Arabia has roughly 65 shopping malls and 4,048 shops, according to data from Geodatindustry. Saudi Arabia also has the largest market share in the GCC's retail sales as it has the largest economy in the region. Therefore, manned security officers are essential for assuring customer safety, preventing theft, controlling crowds, and handling any situations that may occur.
Hotels also largely rely on human security services to keep visitors safe, secure sensitive locations, and keep an eye on surveillance equipment. For instance, the Kingdom's hotel industry is anticipated to grow further and reach 310,000 hotel rooms with an investment amount of $110 billion by 2030 under Vision 2030. As a result, this increase will further raise market demand. Office buildings and business hubs place a high priority on access control, visitor management, and perimeter security to protect sensitive data and offer a safe working environment for staff and customers.
In order to safeguard assets, stop fraud, and guarantee regulatory compliance, banks and other financial organizations must adhere to strict security standards. These businesses depend on manned security services to maintain a secure banking environment, which includes keeping an eye on currency handling, providing physical security for vaults, and safeguarding the safety of employees and clients.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Both domestic and foreign security service providers are expanding their operations in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand. Companies are spending money on training programs to strengthen the abilities of security staff, increase their understanding of cutting-edge technologies, and guarantee adherence to laws and industry norms. G4S Middle East, Arabian Security & Safety Services Co. Limited, Hawk Security, etc. are a few prominent players in the manned security services market.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Alfareeq Security Services
• G4S
• Securitas Saudi Arabia
• Jond Security
• Hawk Security
• Arabian Security & Safety Services Co. Ltd.
• Sharaf Din Security Services
• ETH security solutions
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
Saudi Arabia manned security services market segmentation focuses on End-Users.
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Commercial Buildings
• Residential Buildings
• Industrial Buildings
