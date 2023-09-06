Three New Members Join VHS Learning’s Board of Directors
For almost three decades the accredited, nonprofit has empowered high schools with an extensive offering of high-quality, teacher-led online courses
Our newest board members bring a wealth of educational experience to the VHS Learning Board. Their insights and expertise will be an asset to better serve our school partners around the world.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VHS Learning, a nonprofit organization providing supplemental online classes to high schools and students, has elected Kelly Christian and Barbara Morse as its newest VHS Learning board trustees. Brian Reagan also joins the VHS Learning Board of Directors as the ex-officio trustee from Hudson Public Schools, replacing Marco Rodrigues, who was formerly in that role prior to his retirement in June 2023.
“Our newest board members bring a wealth of educational experience to the VHS Learning Board,” said President & CEO of VHS Learning Carol DeFuria. “Their insights and expertise will be an asset to VHS Learning and help us better serve our school partners around the world.”
Kelly Christian is the director of strategy and membership at the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), and she has more than a decade of experience in school accreditation. Before joining NEASC, she was VP of operations at the Middle States Association. Christian also has strong cross-cultural competencies, with work experience in more than 30 countries, both with governmental and non-governmental organizations. She has an M.S. in Non-Profit Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. in International Affairs from George Washington University.
Dr. Barbara Morse is the principal of North Kingston Sr. High School. A long-time public school educator, she has more than 25 years of experience at the North Kingston, R.I., school. Prior to becoming principal in 2019, she was the department chair of mathematics for more than 21 years, and from 2014 to 2019 she held the role of assistant principal for teaching and learning. Morse holds a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership from Johnson and Wales University, and a B.S. in Secondary Education/Mathematics from the University of Rhode Island.
Dr. Brian Reagan is the superintendent of schools for Hudson Public Schools. Prior to that, he served as superintendent for Waltham Public Schools from 2020 to 2023, and assistant superintendent for Wilmington Public Schools from 2018 to 2020. Reagan began his career as a music educator in Bedford Public Schools, and then served as an assistant principal and high school principal. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Boston University, a Master’s of Education from the University of Massachusetts Boston, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Northeastern University.
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with over 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 600 schools around the world take advantage of the hundreds of online high school courses offered by VHS Learning — including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery and enrichment courses, and unique electives — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
