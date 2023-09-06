Seven Sarees Founder honoured by Central Minister Hon’ble Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, for contribution to Nation Building
Seven Sarees Founder, Smt. Hemamalini Padmanabhan, Honoured by Central Minister, Hon’ble Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, for their contribution to Nation BuildingNEW DELHI, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Sarees, an upcoming name in the world of sarees, proudly announces that its founder, Smt. Hemamalini Padmanabhan has been recognized and awarded with the “Swadesh Sammaan” for their contribution to nation building in the field of Entrepreneurship. The award was presented by the esteemed Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs. This accolade reiterates not only the brand's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage but also its dedication to fostering economic growth and empowerment.
This award was conferred during the "SWADESH CONCLAVE 2023"that was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
SWADESH CONCLAVE and AWARDS is an innovative programme of APN news that began in 2020 in collaboration with the BALAJI Foundation, and is a theme-based platform that promotes broad-based, inclusive, and long-term growth. It concentrates on empowering and inspiring the impoverished segments of society so that they not only escape poverty but also contribute positively to nation building. This Conclave has been designed to build a road map for the nation's holistic growth during the next 25 years.
The Central Minister, in this special ceremony held at the capital, commended Seven Sarees' founder for their relentless efforts in promoting traditional craftsmanship and empowering local artisans. The brand's commitment to revitalising age-old weaving techniques and promoting sustainable practices within the fashion industry caught the attention of the nation's leaders, making this recognition truly well-deserved.
Seven Sarees stands as a shining example of how business and culture can intertwine to create opportunities that benefit not only the industry but also the nation. The brand's focus on promoting India's rich heritage while contributing to the growth of the economy is truly commendable.
This recognition comes as no surprise to those familiar with Seven Sarees' journey. The brand has been at the forefront of redefining traditional Indian sarees, resonating with both local and global audiences. Their commitment to quality, authenticity, and inclusivity has made them a favourite among fashion enthusiasts.
