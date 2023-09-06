Global Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the radiopharmaceutical theranostics market size is predicted to reach $4.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.11%.

The growth in the radiopharmaceutical theranostics market is due to the rising incidence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest radiopharmaceutical theranostics market share. Major players in the radiopharmaceutical theranostics market include Cardinal Health Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Bayer AG, China Grand Pharmaceutical & Healthcare.

Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market Segments

• By Product Type: Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Tracers

• By Source: Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons

• By Radioisotope: Technetium-99, Gallium-68, Iodine-131, Iodine-123, 18F, Y-90, Lutetium (Lu) 177, Copper (Cu) 67, Copper (Cu) 64, Other Radioscopes

• By Indication: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Indications

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global radiopharmaceutical theranostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Radiopharmaceutical theranostics refers to a combined approach in medicine that combines therapeutics (treatment) and diagnostics (diagnosis) using radiopharmaceuticals. These are used for patient diagnosis, therapy, and personalized management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Radiopharmaceutical Theranostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

