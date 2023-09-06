Genotyping Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Genotyping Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Genotyping Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the genotyping market size is predicted to reach $36.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.
The growth in the genotyping market is due to increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest genotyping market share. Major players in the genotyping market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eurofins Scientific SE.
Genotyping Market Segments
• By Product And Services: Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Bioinformatics, Genotyping Service
• By Technology: Microarrays, Capillary Electrophoresis, Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Or Ionization (Maldi-Tof) Mass Spectrometry, Other Technologies
• By Application: Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Other Applications
• By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics And Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The genotyping global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Genotyping is a lab procedure examining a person's germline DNA for particular nucleotides or bases to see if certain variations are present. Researchers can explore genetic variants such as single nucleotide variations, copy number variations, and substantial structural alterations in DNA using genotyping. It is used in various fields, including agriculture, medicine, and basic science.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Genotyping Market Trends And Strategies
4. Genotyping Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
