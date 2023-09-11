Brand liaison provides BIS / CRS Certificate For Product In India | Brand Liaison

Benefits Of Standard BIS certification Process

Brand Liaison can help through the entire process, from initial assessment to final submission of certification. learn about the BIS certification process.

DEHI, EAST DELHI, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the procedure to get a BIS registration certification in India?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is a government body that sets standards for products and services in India. BIS registration certification is a mandatory requirement for certain products in India. The BIS website has a list of all products that require BIS registration certification. The process of getting BIS registration certification is as follows;

1. Apply for BIS registration certification. - The application process can be done online or offline. The online application process is more convenient and faster.

2. Submit the application documents.

3. Choose a BIS-approved laboratory for a sample test.

4. Pay the application fee- The application fee varies depending on the product that is being registered.

5. Await the BIS inspection- Once the application documents and the product test report are submitted, BIS will inspect the company's manufacturing facility.

6. Receive the BIS registration certificate- If the inspection is satisfactory, BIS will issue the BIS registration certificate.

Benefits of the BIS certification process in India

There are many benefits to getting a BIS registration certificate. Some of them are;

Increased customer confidence- BIS registration indicates that the product in question has undergone rigorous testing and successfully adheres to specific quality standards, providing customers with a reassuring sense of product satisfaction

Improved market access: BIS registration can help in gaining access to new markets, both in India and abroad. Many government agencies and businesses require BIS registration for products that they purchase.

Increased brand value: BIS registration can help in increasing the value of a brand. This is because BIS registration is seen as a mark of quality and reliability.

Reduced risk of product liability claims: BIS registration certification can help to reduce the risk of product liability claims because it demonstrates that the company has taken steps to ensure that its products meet the required standards.

Validity of BIS Registration Certificate in India

The validity of a BIS Registration Certificate in India is two years. The certificate is issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) after the product has been tested and found to meet the required standards. The certificate will have a unique registration number and a validity period. If the certificate has expired, it is not valid.

Types of BIS registration schemes.

The BIS Certification provided under different types of schemes, such as;

1. ISI mark scheme

2. ECO mark scheme

3. FMC scheme

4. CRS scheme

Conclusion

A BIS Registration Certificate is an important requirement for many products in India. It can help manufacturers and importers improve their product quality, increase customer confidence, and gain access to new markets If one is a manufacturer or importer of products subject to BIS certification, it is advisable to consider obtaining a BIS Registration Certificate. It's important to validate the BIS registration certificate by checking the BIS Standard Mark, the registration number, and the validity of the certificate, as well as reviewing any available inspection reports. If individuals have any concerns or complaints about a product or equipment, they can contact the BIS to file a complaint or provide feedback. The BIS registration certificate is a mandatory certification required for certain products in India to ensure their safety, quality, and performance.