Shavkat Mirziyoyev: We are building such a city for the first time in the history of independence

On September 5, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the draft master plan for New Tashkent.

Today, almost 5 million people live and work in Tashkent. Many new housing and other facilities are being built, and the burden on infrastructure is increasing. At the same time, there is a need to build 20 thousand apartments, more than 40 schools, kindergartens, and clinics annually. Considering the current rate of urbanization, further population growth is expected in the coming years.

The Head of state, who pays special attention to these issues, set the task of defining plans for the development of Tashkent for 15-20 years in advance. In accordance with them, building a new city outside the capital began based on modern architectural achievements.

On July 20 this year, a Presidential Resolution was adopted on measures to build the city of New Tashkent. In accordance with it, a Coordinating Council headed by the Prime Minister and a directorate were formed. The post of Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Communal Services, responsible for the project, has been introduced.

To implement a large-scale project, 19 thousand 720 hectares of land were selected in Yuqorichirchiq and Urtachirchiq districts of Tashkent region. In the first stage, it is planned to build housing and infrastructure facilities for 100,000 residents on an area of 2.5 thousand hectares. The Directorate has attracted leading foreign companies. A master plan, industry plans, and targeted programs are being developed based on practices successfully tested in developed countries.

The presentation of the draft master plan took place today at the state unitary enterprise ToshkentboshplanLITI. The Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Communal Services – Director of the Directorate for the Construction of the City of New Tashkent reported on the ongoing work in providing the future city with infrastructure, building roads and bridges, developing engineering, urban planning and architecture solutions.

In the project, special attention is paid to environmental friendliness, comfort, and energy efficiency, ensuring the harmony of active economic and social life and rational connection of transport communications with the capital.

It is envisaged that New Tashkent will be a “smart” and “garden city”. The administrative center will house government departments, the University of New Uzbekistan, a library, a historical museum, and palaces of culture. As well as business and innovation neighborhoods, education, medicine, and tourism clusters. A central park, artificial canals and lakes between blocks, alleys along the Chirchiq and Qorasuv rivers, and conditions for people’s recreation will be created on 420 hectares. The Tashkent Green Belt project also starts here.

Projects of city components are being developed by 20 leading companies from Singapore, the UK, China, Germany, Türkiye, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The Head of state noted the need for infrastructure to meet advanced standards.

– For thirty-two years of our independence, we have been building such a city for the first time, attracting leading companies to this. However, do our spheres and standards correspond? – Shavkat Mirziyoyev posed the question. – They should be in harmony with modern projects. That is why, even now, it is necessary to improve laws and standards in construction, energy, irrigation, transport, and all related areas in accordance with the highest world standards.