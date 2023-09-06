Diamond Tools Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 32.46 Bn By 2031 | Top 6 Players Captured About 30% of Revenue Share
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕.𝟓𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟐.𝟒𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/diamond-tools-market
The booming industrial and construction sectors, greater Industry 4.0 adoption, and consumer demand for effective cutting tools have all contributed to the diamond tool market's impressive expansion. Additionally, there is a growing market for environmentally concerned end users for eco-friendly diamond tools with low energy requirements and little environmental impact.
Construction activity is greatly increasing, and the trend is expected to last during the projected period. The diamond tools market is expanding owing to the rising demand for diamond saw blades brought on by rising investments in the construction sector. For instance, Oxford Economics predicts that worldwide construction output will increase by US$2.6 trillion over five years from 2020 to reach US$13.3 trillion by 2025.
One of the most significant factors propelling the market's expansion is the increased use of Industry 4.0 across a variety of industries. The production process has undergone a revolution as a result of Industry 4.0, which has also increased capacity and volume while decreasing manufacturing costs. The demand for diamond tools has exploded across several industries owing to increased production operations.
The increasing use of renewable energy infrastructure presents prospects for the global industry. The demand for innovative materials and components utilized in these industries has expanded due to the change in the world's energy supply toward renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Cutting, sculpting, and machining these materials need the use of diamond tools, which open up new market potential for producers.
𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟗% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With over 39.1% of the market in 2022, the metal-bonded segment generated the highest revenue share. Tools made of metal-bonded diamonds are preferred due to their exceptional performance in difficult applications. They are perfect for cutting, grinding, and drilling tough and abrasive materials, including concrete, stone, ceramics, and composites due to their high hardness and wear endurance. They are durable and cost-effective due to their capacity to tolerate harsh environments.
The automobile, aerospace, electronics, and construction industries all use these tools extensively. Thus, the expanding aerospace, automotive, construction, and electronics sectors will promote segment expansion. as an example. By 2025, India's electronics sector, which is expanding at a rate of 26% annually and is projected to rank fifth globally in terms of market size, would be worth an amazing US$ 400 billion. Metal-bonded diamond wire saws are employed in electronics to cut semiconductor materials precisely.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟐% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Construction accounted for about 22.1% of the market in 2022. The need for diamond tools in the construction sector is growing due to the requirement for precise drilling, cutting, and shaping of various construction materials, such as concrete, stones, and tiles.
The dominance of the abrasive type segment can be linked to the construction industry's rising need for floor-finishing applications. The higher performance and longevity of these tools propel the prominence of the metal-bonded diamond tool market.
Construction activity is greatly increasing, and the trend is expected to last during the projected period. According to a PwC analysis, construction volumes will increase by 85% in the following ten years, or by 2030. The market is expected to expand as they are widely used for drilling, cutting, polishing, and sharpening metals, glass, polymeric plastic machines, and other materials. It is also important to remember that just their nations—the United States, India, and China—will contribute to more than half (about 57%) of the market's overall growth.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/diamond-tools-market
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟎.𝟔% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The Asia Pacific region is leading the way in the rapid expansion of diamond tools. Asia Pacific stood out in 2022 by taking up the lion's share of 40.6% of the market. This dominance is due to significant elements like the existence of top vendors and a sizable consumer base.
Given the favorable production costs and the region's well-developed supply chain infrastructure, many worldwide market leaders in diamond tools have identified the potential of the Asia-Pacific market and established their manufacturing facilities or distribution networks here.
Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is a gold mine for diamond tools due to the region's sizable consumer base. The need for top-notch, long-lasting diamond tools has increased dramatically as a result of the growth of industries like construction, manufacturing, and automotive in nations like China, India, and Japan. It's important to note that the dependence on diamond tools will expand as the area develops its infrastructure and becomes more urbanized, indicating consistent growth in the years to come.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟔 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The diamond tools market is extremely fragmented, with both local and foreign companies operating in different parts of the world. As a result, the market is subject to more competition. In 2020, the top 6 market participants held a combined market share of around 30%. Players in the market are constantly concentrating on geographic expansions in order to grow their clientele.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Alpha Diamond Tools Co., Ltd.
• Bell Impex (Juhai)
• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
• Danyang Tianyi Diamond Tools Co., Ltd.
• Dellas S.p.A.
• EHWA Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.
• Foshan Boer Ceramic Technique Co., Ltd.
• G & G Surface Technology
• HILTI Group
• Hunan Qiliang Abrasive Tools Co., Ltd.
• Husqvarna AB
• Kyocera Unimerco A/S
• Monte-Bianco Diamond Applications Co., Ltd.
• Quanzhou JDK Diamond Tools Co., Ltd
• Sanwa Diamond Tools
• Shinhan Diamond
• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
• Swarovski KG
• Syntec Diamond Tools, Inc.
• Texas Diamond Tools, Inc.
• TOOLGAL Industrial Diamonds Ltd.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Abrasive Type
• Drilling Tools
• Cutting Tools
• Sawing Tools
• Milling Tools
• Diamond Dressers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝
• Ceramic Bonding
• Metal Bonded
• Plated
• Resin Bonded
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Turning
• Fly Cutting
• Multi-Axis Milling
• Grooving
• Boring
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Aerospace & Defense
• Automotive
• Ceramic
• Construction
• Fabrication & General Manufacturing
• Geological
• Glass
• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
• Stone Processing
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/diamond-tools-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn