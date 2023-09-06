Wafer Dicing Services Market to Generate Sales of US$ 804.8 Mn By 2031 | North America Generated About 35% of Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟔𝟏.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to exceed a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟎𝟒.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to numerous technical developments and the growing demand for downsizing in electronics, the wafer dicing services market, a crucial component of the semiconductor manufacturing industry, has undergone an impressive period of change. The market's view for the future is still favorable, and additional growth is anticipated over the next few years.
The global market is growing due to the wearable technology industry's rapid expansion. The market will probably continue to flourish and develop in response to these demands as businesses compete to produce smaller, more potent wearable gadgets. For instance, in September 2023, Muse Wearables, an IIT Madras-founded tech start-up with offices in Bengaluru, unveiled Ring One, its own take on the smart ring. The wearable has cutting-edge health-tracking functions and support for contactless payments.
The shift to ultra-thin wafers, which is a reflection of the constant quest for further downsizing and improved performance across industries, is a dominant trend influencing the wafer dicing services market. These wafers are flat and incredibly thin. Miniaturization has also made it necessary to combine multiple functionalities into a single chip. There is a new development in wafer technology because of the large-sized wafers, which can have a diameter of up to 12 inches. For instance, in May 2023, Molex, Koch's electronic connection company, which is famed for its mastery of miniaturization, responded to these particular issues by creating robust product lines of micro connectors, including the Quad-RowTM, the smallest board-to-board connector in the world.
The emergence of smart cities and Industry 4.0, both of which call for high-performance processors, will also open up new market opportunities, further fueling market growth. To create smart cities, a number of gadgets will need to be implemented. Silicon wafers are widely used in devices, including sensors, transducers, and electrical components. Even data collected by cameras and sensors is kept in databases that need several ICs. These silicon wafers must be treated to create all of these ICs. The market will see an increase in demand for dicing as a result of increasing demand for silicon wafers.
𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟕.𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Silicon carbide remains the market leader in terms of material on a global scale. This material's dominance of the market in 2022—over 37.5%—shows how widely used it is in numerous applications. The silicon carbide market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.42% over the forecast period, which highlights the material's rising demand in wafer dicing.
The advent of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, where silicon carbide-based components play a significant role, together with the trend toward energy-efficient and compact gadgets are the main factors driving this demand. The Asia-Pacific region has a significant impact on the growth trajectory of completely autonomous vehicles, including technological improvements, customer acceptance of fully automated vehicles, affordability, and suppliers' and OEMs' ability to solve important safety issues.
This expansion will also be facilitated by developments in silicon carbide wafer manufacturing and dicing technologies, which enable improved production efficiency and reduced production costs.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟑𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America dominated the global wafer dicing services market, with over 35% of the market share in 2022. Several interrelated variables that foster an atmosphere favorable to technical advancement and innovation are responsible for the region's prominence. The prevalence of well-known semiconductor firms and wafer-dicing service providers, such as Intel, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments, is a crucial element in the region's leadership.
High demand for cutting-edge electronics and digital technology in North America is another important factor for the market growth. Consumer behavior in the area is noted for its early acceptance of new technology, which results in a demand for complex semiconductor components. Wafer dicing services are increasingly in demand as industries like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 5G communications, and electric vehicles—all of which call for high-performance chips—evolve quickly in this area.
Additionally, North America's robust regulatory environment contributes to the region's continued market dominance. A vibrant and competitive market is facilitated by regulations that encourage fair competition, safeguard intellectual property rights, and encourage R&D. With the knowledge that their investments are protected by law, these laws create an environment where wafer-dicing service providers can confidently invest in new technology.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
With the existence of both seasoned important players and emerging start-ups, the market landscape has grown increasingly competitive and diverse in recent years. The scope and possibilities of this industry are further increased by the fact that these businesses serve a diverse variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, among others.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• American Precision Dicing Inc.
• ICT
• Majelac Technology
• Syagrus System
• SVM
• ADVACAM
• Advanced International Technology
• DISCO Corporation
• Micro Precision Engineering
• Optim Wafer Services
• Other Prominent Companies
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬
• Silicon Carbide
• Alumina
• Silicon
• Others (Sapphire, Pyrex Glass, Glass, etc.)
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• 300 mm
• 200 mm
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Wafer Scribing & Breaking
• Mechanical Sawing
• Laser Dicing
• Plasma Dicing
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
