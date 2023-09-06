State Releases August 2023 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for August 2023 grew 3.1 percent compared to those for August 2022, from $1.01 billion last year to $1.04 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date declined 2.0 percent compared to August 2022, from $1.98 billion last year to $1.94 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 10.3 percent for the year, from $1.38 billion last year to $1.24 billion this year.

Decreased 1.2 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 17.2 percent for the year, from $539.9 million last year to $632.9 million this year.

Increased 0.1 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 13.2 percent for the year, from $70.8 million last year to $61.5 million this year.

Decreased 1.4 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 26.2 percent for the year, from $113.4 million last year to $143.2 million this year.

Increased 19.1 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 10.1 percent for the year, from $123.9 million last year to $136.4 million this year.

Decreased 34.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.