Poyi Sal presents mesmerizing jewelry collections for Hong Kong jewelry show
Royi Sal Jewelry to showcase new collections at Jewellery & Gem WORLD HK. Visit Booth# 5C309 for exclusive offers.BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Royi Sal Jewelry, the well-respected manufacturer recognized for its high-quality silver jewelry, is set to participate in the upcoming Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong event. This five-day trade show is scheduled from September 20-24, 2023, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Royi Sal Jewelry will be located at Booth#: 5C309, in Hall 5C, the Thailand Pavilion.
The Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong, esteemed as the world's largest jewelry fair, once again provides an incredible platform for industry professionals. Royi Sal Jewelry is primed to make the most of this event by showcasing its latest jewelry collections. Valued clients, partners, and attendees will have the opportunity to explore and connect with Royi Sal’s intriguing offerings.
A representative from Royi Sal Jewelry expressed, "As a proud, permanent exhibitor at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, Royi Sal Jewelry is eager to share the latest silver jewelry designs with jewelry enthusiasts and retailers alike. In the ever-changing landscape of jewelry trends, the commitment remains strong to challenge conventions, drive innovation and excel in creativity."
Significantly, Royi Sal Jewelry is set to reveal a collection of new silver jewelry designs for the first time since 2018. This introduction allows attendees to place advance orders for these cutting-edge designs, along with an introductory offer.
In addition, Royi Sal Jewelry is pleased to extend an exclusive offer to the attendees of the Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong event. A promotional discount of up to 10% on all purchases placed at the show will be extended (valid towards their subsequent order, expires on 25 Dec 2023).
Royi Sal Jewelry not only offers products but also an immersive exploration into the world of fine silver jewelry. The company sincerely invites all attendees to experience this journey at Booth#: 5C309 during the event.
The Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong event is a major industry occasion that brings about potential opportunities, collaborations, and business developments. Secure an appointment at the Royi Sal Jewelry booth for an unmatched experience.
For media inquiries and more detailed information, please contact Worathida Tanthakul, sales manager, sales@royisal.com, tel.: +66 022947103
About Royi Sal Jewelry: Royi Sal Jewelry, a distinguished silver jewelry manufacturer from Thailand, has established its reputation through years of successful operation. Its collections draw inspiration from the beauty and intricacy of the macrocosm, delivering timeless yet trend-setting pieces. Learn more by visiting the Royi Sal Jewelry website.
PHAKHAWADEE MEEKAEW
Royi Sal Co.,Ltd.
+66 2 294 7103
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Jewelry Collections: From Concept To Reality