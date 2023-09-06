Intrepid Directional Drilling Specialists Acquires Double Barrel Rotary Steerable Systems
The alignment of Intrepid with Double Barrel RSS is targeted towards unlocking substantial value for both our clients and our organization.”MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Directional Drilling Specialists ("Intrepid") has successfully concluded the acquisition of Double Barrel Rotary Steerable Systems ("Double Barrel"), a provider of Rotary Steerable Systems.
The integration of Double Barrel RSS further enhances Intrepid's existing portfolio of Directional Drilling Technology solutions with the cutting-edge Rotary Steerable Systems pioneered by Double Barrel.
The acquisition marks a significant stride in pursuing Intrepid's vision of becoming a vertically integrated Directional Drilling Services provider. Through the deployment of technologically advanced solutions that tangibly enhance clients' operational efficacy, Intrepid further highlights its dedication to transforming the industry.
This pivotal transaction is poised to support Intrepid's corporate strategy by expanding its portfolio, encompassing Measurements and Logging while Drilling: currently including Intrepid’s GeoFusionTM, DartFusionTM, TeleFusionTM, and the LithofusionTM, Interceptor Positive Displacement Motors, and now, the Double Barrel Rotary Steerable Systems. Intrepid is primed to deliver added value to our diverse clientele while propelling our growth trajectory.
Clint Leazer, Intrepid's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the acquisition, "The alignment of Intrepid with Double Barrel RSS is targeted towards unlocking substantial value for both our clients and our organization." “The successful deployment of Double Barrel RSS in Latin America augments Intrepid's vision of curating a world-class suite of offerings. The acquisition and the infusion of exceptional talent into our team stands as a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.”
Intrepid Directional Drilling Specialists is a Midland, Texas-based directional drilling company at the forefront of innovative solutions in the Oil and gas industry. Intrepid, with a history spanning over twenty-two (22) years, is establishing itself as a driving force in the field of Directional Drilling across North and Latin America, including Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil. We are committed to delivering directional drilling services that redefine innovative solutions and fuel operational efficiency.
